Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox to host 2025 Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 19

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Oktoberfest event......

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration at Brooks Parade Field from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 19.

    The event will feature live music and multiple rounds of friendly competition for adults. There will be a hayride, pumpkin patch and an inflatable fun zone for children who attend. German-inspired cuisine, such as Bratwurst and Schnitzel, and drinks will be also available for purchase.

    The event is free and open to the public. No pets, coolers or outside food or beverages are allowed at the event.

    Those planning to attend, who do not possess a military ID or Common Access Card (CAC), must obtain a visitors pass from the Fort Knox Visitor Center, located directly outside of Chaffee Gate. Attendees may also obtain a pass online by following the link to the Fort Knox ‘Access Control’ page at, https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/physical-security-division/access-control.

    Anyone without a Real ID can find additional information on Fort Knox access requirements, including a list of accepted supplemental identification, at https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/physical-security-division/access-control/real-id-act.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

