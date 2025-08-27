USACE Command Sergeant Major visits the Louisville District

Photo By Charles Delano | USACE Command Sgt. Major Douglas Galick visits the Markland Locks and Dam, Aug. 12,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | USACE Command Sgt. Major Douglas Galick visits the Markland Locks and Dam, Aug. 12, 2025 in Warsaw Kentucky. Galick visited several key projects in the Louisville District and met with military and civilian personnel during his trip. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

Earlier this month, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visited the Louisville District, touring several key projects in the area, Aug. 12, 2025.



The day began with an overview of the district’s diverse missions, followed by a visit to McAlpine Locks and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, where Galick received a site tour of the facility and observed daily operations that keep commerce moving on the Ohio River.



He then toured the district’s $930 million mega project—the new Louisville VA Medical Center. As construction crews worked on site, Galick viewed progress on the future healthcare facility for Veterans. The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will serve more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, integrating modern, patient-centered design concepts to deliver world-class care.



Galick also joined Louisville District military personnel for lunch, gaining insight into their work in support of the district’s missions.



The visit concluded at Markland Locks and Dam in Warsaw, Kentucky, where Galick toured the dewatered lock chamber and learned about the extensive maintenance work currently underway.



Along the way, Galick presented USACE coins to several district teammates in recognition of their dedication, including Jay Rickman, lockmaster at McAlpine Locks and Dam; Martin Newberry, navigation assistant at McAlpine; Norman Jackson and Tim Madrick, construction representatives on the VA project; Shawn Riley, lockmaster Markland Locks and Dam, and Justin Crosby, equipment mechanic at Markland.



“We were honored to host Command Sgt. Maj. Galick for his first visit to the Louisville District,” said Louisville District Deputy Commander Maj. Adam Cartier. “His visit provided a valuable opportunity to showcase the impactful projects we’re leading across the region—and more importantly, to recognize the dedication, skill, and commitment of the employees who make this work possible every day. I’m personally grateful for his willingness to listen to our workforce and take their feedback seriously.”



From navigation to healthcare infrastructure, the day showcased the Louisville District’s wide-ranging impact across the region.