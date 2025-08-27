U.S. and Egypt Host Exercise Bright Star 25

Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | Partner nation military leaders stand together during the Bright Star 25 opening...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | Partner nation military leaders stand together during the Bright Star 25 opening ceremony at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Exercise Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

Tampa, Fla. – The multinational military exercise Bright Star 25, co-hosted by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Egyptian Armed Forces/Egyptian Training Authority, officially kicked off yesterday with an opening ceremony at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt. The exercise is a clear demonstration of the United States’ unwavering and enduring commitment to partner with the Egyptian Armed Forces and other nations to ensure mutual safety and security.



Established in 1980, Bright Star is one of CENTCOM’s longest-running and most significant multinational military exercises. Now in its 19th iteration, Bright Star 25 will run from August 28 to September 10, 2025, and aims to strengthen collective defense capabilities, improve regional security, and reinforce strategic partnerships.

This year over 40 nations will participate, underscoring the exercise’s growing global relevance. Approximately 1,500 U.S. military personnel will join forces with their counterparts in training events that cover a wide spectrum of operations, including conventional and irregular warfare, command post exercises, field training, and combined joint task force planning. Activities will also feature academic seminars, command and control operations, and a senior leader symposium to foster strategic-level dialogue. "Bright Star 25 reflects the deep trust and enduring cooperation between the United States and Egypt, and our shared commitment to stability in the region," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander. "This year, we are joined by over 40 partner nations committed to sharpening their warfighting skills through challenging, integrated scenarios. The ability to bring this many capable forces together-across domains and borders-underscores the strength of relationships built over decades, and the confidence our partners place in working closely with U.S. forces to meet today's complex security demands."



Bright Star remains a cornerstone of the U.S.-Egypt defense relationship and plays a key role in promoting peace and security across the region. By continuing to train together, our militaries strengthen interoperability, refine capabilities, and further align on shared strategic goals.



DVIDS: DVIDS - Bright Star 2025 - https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/BrightStar25



