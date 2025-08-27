Navy Memorial Unveils New Interactive Exhibit Honoring the Maritime Industrial Base and Submarine Force

WASHINGTON — To celebrate American craftsmanship, naval excellence, and strategic deterrence, the United States Navy Memorial unveiled a new interactive exhibit Wednesday honoring the legacy and future of the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) and the Submarine Force as it marks its 125th anniversary in 2025.



Senior leaders, defense industry partners, shipbuilders, and suppliers attended the unveiling. The exhibit chronicles America's maritime industrial evolution from the founding era to today, highlighting the skilled workforce that creates the world's most advanced undersea vessels.



"As we celebrate 125 years of our Submarine Force and 250 years of the U.S. Navy, we honor not just those who sail on and beneath the seas, but also the dedicated Americans who build and sustain the fleet behind them," said Matthew Sermon , Direct Reporting Program Manager for the Maritime Industrial Base Program. "Our industrial base is more than a foundation—it is a force multiplier, ensuring our Navy remains the world's premier maritime power for generations to come."



The ceremony began with the Columbia Heights Education Campus/Bell High School NJROTC presenting the colors, followed by opening remarks from retired Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., president and CEO of the Navy Memorial.



“Shipbuilding, ship repair, submarines and maritime dominance are the top priorities for the President and are a part of our ongoing efforts in the Industrial Capacity Office within the National Security Council (NSC),” said Ian Bennitt , Senior Advisor to the President for Maritime and Industrial Capacity. “To re-incentivize and revitalize this industry, this exhibit is critical, it’s important, and I’m honored to be here. It emphasizes the importance of the MIB as many serve in different ways. The industrial base is critical and absolutely vital in support of the Navy, the Submarine Force, and American shipbuilding.”



As the Navy works to restore and expand domestic shipbuilding capacity, leaders emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships, long-term investment, and coordinated national strategy. The new exhibit brings this vision to life, walking visitors through the evolution of American shipbuilding—from early Navy shipyards to today's cutting-edge nuclear submarine construction—while showcasing the skills and trades critical to maintaining maritime dominance



Adm. Bill Houston, Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, discussed the maritime industrial base's national scope and strategic importance.



“Building submarines is a national endeavor,” Houston said. “Most people think it’s just the shipyards; however, there is industry in almost every state that supports the maritime industrial base. The shipbuilders you see featured in the exhibit are essential to national security. They’re essential to our freedom. We’re building the most formidable force in the world, and through the strength and deterrence we show, I know we’ll achieve peace.”



The exhibit, a partnership between the United States Navy Memorial and the US Navy 's MIB Program, comes at a pivotal moment. With global maritime competition rising, the Navy is investing in the revitalization of the shipbuilding ecosystem. The MIB Program, established in September 2024, integrates efforts across submarine and surface ship construction, workforce development, and advanced manufacturing to restore industrial capacity and maintain undersea dominance.



Sermon emphasized the central role of American workers in shipyards, machine shops, and training centers across the country.



“Our ability to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary begins long before our ships and submarines leave port,” Sermon said. “It starts with a resilient industrial base, the skilled workforce, and American innovation that we’re driving across the nation to build a fleet that’s stronger, faster, and ready for whatever lies ahead.”



The MIB Program's efforts include six regional Talent Pipeline Programs, which have placed more than 6,700 trades workers in the maritime sector, and partnerships with organizations like the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance, which have trained and placed an additional 6,750 workers. The program also drives supplier development initiatives across 33 states and advanced manufacturing breakthroughs, including additive manufacturing of parts that have returned ships and submarines to sea 900 days faster than traditional methods.



To end the ceremony, the guests gathered for a formal ribbon cutting. As the exhibit opens to the public, it highlights the critical partnership between Sailors and shipbuilders, tradition and innovation, and past victories and future readiness.



“The intersection between our shipbuilders who build the tools to protect our nation and our Sailors who deploy these tools represents the essential partnership that preserves our freedom,” Sermon said. “America’s shipyards, suppliers, engineers, and tradespeople are the maritime engine, building and sustaining the fleet to meet the operational demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow.”



The Maritime Industrial Base and Submarine Force exhibit is now open to the public at the Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

