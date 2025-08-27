Medical Service Corps Reservists reach new milestone with Navy-Marine Corps Large Scale Exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Reserve Medical Service Corps officers, assigned to the U.S. Navy Bureau of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Reserve Medical Service Corps officers, assigned to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, pose for a group photo during Large Scale Exercise 2025 at Defense Health Headquarters. From left, Lt. Cmdr. Prima Baines, a plans, operations and medical intelligence (POMI) officer; Lt. Katherine Parizek, health information technology; Cmdr. Layra Avalos, POMI; Cmdr. Jacqueline Teixeira, a healthcare administrator; Lt. Cmdr. Charity Catania, POMI; and Cmdr. Steven Castle, POMI. (U.S. Navy courtesy by Lt. Cmdr. Candace Fank) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Katie Parizek, Medical Service Corps



For the first time, Navy Reserve Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers assigned to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Headquarters participated in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps-led Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, July 30 - August 8.



LSE 2025 employed 10 Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) across the globe and incorporated U.S. allies and partners—including Canada, Japan, and NATO. In response, the 6-person team provided real-time and dedicated support with dynamic scenarios and daily injects within the BUMED HQ MOC. The overall focus incorporated the Navy Surgeon General’s Campaign Plan 2028 and the line of effort of delivery of expeditionary medicine systems.



“Building on a culture of 'Get Real, Get Better', Navy Reserve BUMED HQ has successfully integrated with the active component to be trained, ready, and equipped to support BUMED's MOC for any future contingency or crisis events,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Castle, a plans, operations and medical intelligence (POMI) officer. “This was a tireless yearlong effort that required greater understanding between both the active and reserve components to overcome barriers, build manning, and train to be a truly Ready Reserve surge force.”



The unit worked diligently throughout fiscal year 2025 to prepare for LSE 2025, which included three staff exercises (STAFFEXs), reviewing policies, and logistics. The STAFFEXs provided acclimation and training on the functions, roles, and daily operations of a MOC, and was pivotal in preparing the Reserve staff to support LSE 2025. To complement the scenario-based exercises, the Reserve members also reviewed and analyzed various policies providing authorities and procedures for mobilization and augmentation of Naval Forces.



“As Selective Reservists, we are grateful to the leadership at BUMED for integration that leverages the Reserve Forces that increases our capabilities to quickly respond to global events,” concluded Castle. “We look forward to sustained support and have hopes that this is a beginning for what could be a Navy-wide model towards greater integration of Reserve Forces."



Large Scale Exercise 2025 provided a pivotal opportunity to test and refine the Navy and Marine Corps’ ability to operate in a globally contested environment. By integrating advanced warfighting concepts, allied capabilities, and real-time operational coordination, the exercise reinforced the maritime services’ commitment to maintaining strategic advantage, deterring aggression, and ensuring security and stability across the world’s oceans.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.