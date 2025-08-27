Guard members from six states, D.C. on duty in Washington in support of local, fed authorities

WASHINGTON – More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from six states and the District of Columbia are on duty in Washington as part of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia in support of local and federal authorities and law enforcement agencies.

“These extraordinary service [members] are here to serve the task force,” said U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of JTF-DC. “Many are traditional Guardsmen who left behind their civilian careers and families with little notice to come help us in the District.”

The Guard is unique in the U.S. military with a dual mission that includes serving as the combat arms reserve of the Army and Air Force worldwide, and serving at home in support of local, state, or federal authorities in times of need.

“It’s the finest tradition of the Guard to be able to serve our communities,” said Doane.



Guard members are providing a visible presence in support of local and federal law enforcement at areas along the National Mall, key federal buildings, the Washington waterfront, Metro subway stations, and other areas. Future plans include presence patrols in residential neighborhoods and other locations throughout the District.



“The D.C. National Guard is gathering our Soldiers and Airmen together to partner with our law enforcement partners to provide the safety and security to our neighbors,” said Doane.



While Guard members may have a presence in those areas, the U.S. Marshals Service is the lead agency and coordinates with other agencies such as the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said Doane. Guard members are on duty in support of those elements and officers from those agencies are brought in on incidents Guard members encounter.



“If there’s any concerns, we notify [the Metropolitan Police Department] or the right personnel to make sure that situation is taken care of," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jay Green, a chaplain with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard.



Since coming on duty, Guard members have responded to several incidents where individuals threatened public safety. One incident involved Guard members responding to a man brandishing a knife in a Metro subway station.



“We showed our presence and then made sure that citizens around that area were safe,” said U.S. Army Capt. Giho Yang, with the District of Columbia Army National Guard. “To do that, we had to partner up and communicate with the law enforcement officers that were nearby, making sure that we had eyes and ears on the situation to keep everyone safe.”

Guard members have also responded to medical emergencies, including an individual found unconscious along a set of railroad tracks.



“He was having what appeared to be a pretty serious episode and looked like he might be dying,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Jay Whitehead, a team leader with the 372nd Military Police Battalion, D.C. Army Guard, adding that his team worked alongside Amtrak police officers to revive him, called for an ambulance, and kept him safe until medical personnel arrived.



In a separate incident, Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard responded when a man was struck by a train.



“Everybody was panicking,” said U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Garrison, who responded to the incident, referring to those in the area. He said he and his team were “able to keep a clear head and make the phone call to 911 to get an ambulance on the way.”

Garrison’s team aided the individual and secured the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

“Our presence was important for getting him help as quickly as possible,” he said.



Others in the task force are taking part in beautification projects throughout Washington.



“Many folks see our troops patrolling the Metro stations and other locations, you know, out there for security,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Bernard Aguon, the command chief warrant officer of the D.C. Army Guard. “This is the other part of that nested operation – the beautification effort.”



Aguon and other Soldiers have been working at federal parks and other areas.



“Today, our project centered on Marvin Gaye Park, to include parts of Marvin Gaye Trail,” he said. “We collected approximately 40-plus trash bags with several pieces of debris, some old tires, and crates. Our goal here is really just to help the community by beautifying areas within the District.”



Future beautification plans include larger refurbishment projects beyond trash and debris removal. Guard members are coordinating with partner agencies on those projects and ensuring the required permits and equipment are in place, said task force officials.



Supporting those on duty is key, with many of those logistical elements handled at Logistics Support Area Lincoln, located on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the southeast area of the city.



LSA Lincoln allows for faster coordination and distribution of food, water, and other items needed to support the Soldiers and Airmen on duty, said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas A. Conley, deputy commander for support with JTF-DC, and part of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air Guard.

“This setup makes everything easier,” he said. “Workflow makes sense, traffic flow makes sense, you can see every relevant space within one range of vision."

It also streamlines distributing meals to Guard members on duty, said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David Cochran, with the D.C. Army Guard, whose team oversees the delivery of 9200 contracted meals daily. That includes 2300 meals each for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and midnight options.

“My team works very hard,” he said, adding his team of roughly a dozen Soldiers takes care of meals for the more than 2000 Service members of the task force. “They are pushing out every meal, every day and I am super proud of them. They do the impossible.”

Since Aug. 12, Cochran’s team has pushed out more than 75,000 meals, which all meet the Army food program’s calorie count and dietary requirements and restrictions, he said. The hot meals are delivered to LSA Lincoln and then distributed to Soldiers and Airmen at their duty locations throughout Washington.

Providing hot meals and ensuring Guard members are billeted in safe, comfortable hotels in the area are task force priorities, said officials.

For many Guard members on duty, the mission is important, as the District is home.



“I remember coming here when I was in fifth grade for field trips,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hector Amaya, a security forces Airman with the 113th Security Forces Squadron, D.C. Air Guard, who grew up in the greater Washington area. “I care a lot about this city.”

