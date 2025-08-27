HRCOE completes latest Certification Preparation and Exam Program Phase II in Newport

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Human Resources (HR) officers from various commands pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Human Resources (HR) officers from various commands pose for a photo during the Human Resources Center of Excellence’s (HRCOE) latest iteration of the Certification and Preparation Exam Program (CPEP) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, on August 28, 2025. Thirty active duty and Navy Reserve officers attended the intensive four-day in-residence classroom review, which represents the culmination of months of preparation for Navy Human Resources (HR) professionals pursuing Professional in Human Resources (PHR) or Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification through the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI). The HRCOE forms part of the Center for Service Support (CSS), providing Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Center for Service Support’s (CSS) Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) concluded Phase II of the latest iteration of its Certification and Preparation Exam Program (CPEP) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, on August 28, 2025.



Thirty active duty and Navy Reserve officers attended the intensive four-day in-residence classroom review, which represents the culmination of months of preparation for Navy Human Resources (HR) professionals pursuing Professional in Human Resources (PHR) or Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification through the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI).



"This program represents our commitment to developing world-class human resources professionals who can meet the evolving needs of our Navy," said course instructor JD Sanders, SPHR, an Army veteran who serves as a Business and HR Consultant for cloud-based learning company Aziksa. "The dedication and expertise these officers have demonstrated throughout the program reflects the high standards we expect from our HR community."



The comprehensive three-phase program commenced with 10 weeks of distance learning, during which participants attended classes for up to two hours each week while continuing their regular duties. Students completed homework assignments and practice exams while studying a minimum of 10 hours per week under the guidance of SPHR-certified instructors.



“This program significantly increases the confidence and competence of these focused professionals,” said Sanders. “As a result, we very capably produce well-rounded professionals with solid expertise in Human Resources.”



During the in-person Newport phase, participants engaged in intensive classroom reviews designed to consolidate their knowledge and prepare them for the challenging certification examinations. The program provides all necessary materials, including textbooks, practice exams, instructor-led instruction, and PHR/SPHR exam vouchers.



Phase III will commence next week as participants take their certification exams at approved testing sites, marking the completion of this career-enhancing opportunity offered once to HR officers during their naval careers.



The CPEP program reinforces the Navy's investment in professional development and commitment to maintaining the highest standards in human resources management to meet the readiness needs of Sailors across the fleet.



As part of Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.



Learn more about the Navy's HR community here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Officer/Pers-44-Staff-RL/Human-Resources/.



Learn more about CSS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.