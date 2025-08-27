Herculean impact: Honoring 20 years since Hurricane Katrina

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – August 29, 2025, marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the most destructive natural disasters in U.S. history. As the nation remembers the devastation left in the storm’s wake, Little Rock Air Force Base also reflects on the crucial role its Airmen played in delivering hope, relief, and life-saving humanitarian aid.



On September 1, 2005, the 189th and 314th Airlift Wings and the 436th Airlift Group all flew their first missions in direct support of the Hurricane Katrina relief.



With their tactical airlift capabilities and a fleet of C-130 Hercules aircraft, the installation became a vital hub for transporting critical supplies, evacuating vulnerable populations, and supporting joint efforts led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Defense.



One of the many service members that stepped up to the plate was Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 189th AW command chief. As a senior airman assigned to the 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Hunter volunteered to assist with the humanitarian efforts and remembers what it meant to serve at that time.



“This is a moment for deep reflection, a time to remember the unwavering spirit of service that defines our Airmen,” Hunter said. “What I've always valued most about those stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base is their inherent readiness to assist and to step forward in times of need.”



In the immediate aftermath of the Category 5 hurricane that slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005, Team Little Rock Airmen rapidly mobilized in support of large-scale humanitarian operations.



Throughout the weeks that followed, Little Rock AFB C-130s conducted several sorties, airlifting supplies into affected areas like New Orleans and surrounding communities, in coordination with federal and local agencies.



Two decades later, the legacy of Hurricane Katrina continues to shape disaster response doctrine across the Department of Defense. For the men and women of the base, it remains a defining chapter in the base’s proud history of service to the nation.



“The devastation of Hurricane Katrina remains etched in our collective memory, a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the power of unity,” Hunter said. “In response, we witnessed a nationwide outpouring of support, a testament to the American spirit and among those answering the call were the Airmen of Little Rock AFB. Their selfless actions in the face of such immense suffering truly exemplified the best of who we are as Airmen and as Americans.”

