USAG Stuttgart builds a resilient, ready community with the help of My Army Post App

STUTTGART, Germany — At U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, building a resilient and ready community is a fundamental part of the garrison’s mission to provide facility support services and quality-of-life programs to a community of more than 24,000 service members, civilians, retirees and their family members. Being geographically spread out across five installations can sometimes make finding resources and guidance challenging, but USAG Stuttgart is committed to making support easily accessible for everyone.

That’s where the role of the Community Readiness and Resilience Integrator (CR2I) comes in. The garrison’s Ready and Resilient (R2) program focuses on equipping community members with the tools, mindset and support they need to thrive in Stuttgart.

Maria Paige, the garrison’s new CR2I, arrived in Stuttgart less than a year ago. In her role, she serves as the subject matter expert on integrating community readiness and resilience initiatives, such as developing and implementing strategies to prevent high-risk behavior and connecting the community with health and well-being initiatives and resources.

“In practical terms, community readiness and resilience mean helping to equip our community with the tools they need to thrive,” Paige said. “We want to ensure they have a good quality of living and are happy to live here in Stuttgart.”

One such tool is the My Army Post App (MAPA). The Army’s newest app is a centralized platform that streamlines access to information and resources for the entire Stuttgart military community. Users can find all the information they need to navigate life at a new installation without having to search multiple websites and offices. An easy search function allows them to type in exactly what they’re looking for and get updated results and the bookmark feature allows users to pin their most-used resources to their home page.

“Having primary resources easily available and accessible is essential for our community members,” Paige said. “That’s where MAPA is very handy, it has all the needed information ready for you.”

Working closely with Andrea Ryan, USAG Stuttgart’s MAPA coordinator, Paige said she is excited about the new bite-sized informational bits recently added to the platform.

“The My Army Post App allows individuals to navigate Army life much easier, which contributes to our overall readiness,” Ryan said. “With the built-in checklists and the ability to create categories focused on specific populations, needs and requirements, the community can access everything they need in one place.”

Paige said she is currently developing and refining the Community tab in the app to make information even more accessible.

“I do urge community members to get in touch with me should they see opportunities to support working groups,” Paige said. “I’m always looking at ways to expand and strengthen our community, so volunteers are always welcome.”

