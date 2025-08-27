MV Cape Hudson Supports Offload for Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2025

Courtesy Photo | Military vehicles and equipment are prepared for an offload off Military Sealift...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military vehicles and equipment are prepared for an offload off Military Sealift Command chartered Motor Vessel Cape Hudson (T-AKR 5066) at the port of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia in support of exercise Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 13. Super Garuda Shield 2025 is a joint and multinational exercise, featuring participation from the Indonesia Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, and special operations forces. The exercise will also include participation from the United States Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, and Special Operations Command. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Cape Hudson (T-AKR 5066) arrived at the port of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, in support of exercise Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 12-13.



Super Garuda Shield 2025 is a joint multinational exercise sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific, and features approximately 3,000 participants from the Indonesian and U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, and special operations forces.



The U.S. Army’s 835th Transportation Battalion, 599th Transportation Brigade, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), out of Okinawa, Japan, oversaw the offload of approximately 165 pieces of equipment and containers from Cape Hudson for Super Garuda Shield 2025.



"Cape Hudson plays an essential role in port operations by delivering equipment and supplies that keeps the exercise moving," said U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, MSC Far East. "This offload demonstrates how critical maritime logistics are to sustaining the mission and ensuring our joint forces can operate at full strength."



Cape Hudson is a Cape H-class roll-on, roll-off container vessel with four decks of cargo space. The ship can accommodate 186,000 sq. ft. of cargo, which equates to about 4.3 acres of space that can hold roughly 38,000 tons of cargo.



Despite its size, the ship’s characteristically low draft allows for it to enter smaller ports while loaded which allows it to support operations in a wider range of areas.



Cape Hudson is part of the Ready Reserve Force (RRF) fleet, a subset of vessels within the Maritime Administration's (MARAD) National Defense Reserve Fleet ready to support the rapid worldwide deployment of U.S. military forces.



Super Garuda Shield 25 continues through early September, featuring joint and combined training across multiple domains and showcasing the ability of U.S. and allied forces to work together in the Indo-Pacific.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.