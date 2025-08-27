Fort McCoy represented in August 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Goats feast in a fenced-off area at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of an effort to curb...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Goats feast in a fenced-off area at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of an effort to curb invasive plant species at the installation on July 18, 2025. Fort McCoy, in working with local personnel with the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group, found that goats are a safe and effective way to control invasive plant species. Additionally, it saves on labor, lowers costs and pesticides used, and aims for better success in reducing invasive plants. The ideal method would be to shred and mulch the invasive brush during the fall and winter months, introduce the goats the following growing season, then treat with herbicides the next season after that. This stresses the invasive brush and gives a higher success in reducing invasive species, Fort McCoy natural resources officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy personnel once again provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts Aug. 11 during the August 2025 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.



The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.



“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”



As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part in supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



During the August meeting, NRB Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel.



Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Weichelt mentioned from July 2025 were:



— In fisheries management, continued water quality samples during base flow, runoff, and adaptive management sampling continue to be taken.



— Fort McCoy fisheries personnel conducted 11 creel surveys during July.



— Fisheries personnel removed 303 meters of invasive brush along Stillwell Creek to reduce instream phosphorus.



— Fisheries personnel removed thousands of invasive species aquatic plants from West Sandy Lake.



— Fort McCoy fisheries works coordinated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to remove mottled sculpin from post and transfer them into a brook trout reserve stream in La Crosse County in July.



— Fisheries workers conducted aquatic plant surveys on all 10 lakes on post. No new invasive species found.



— Fisheries personnel also conducted 26 stream habitat surveys and 24 stream electrofishing surveys. Trout numbers are lower than last year but forage species are above average.



— In forestry work, Fort McCoy personnel completed 628 acres of forest inventory.



— Forestry personnel also began compiling data for fiscal year 2025 wildland fire equipment data call.



— Forestry also compiled an end-of-year forestry revenue estimate for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.



— Personnel also started modifying Fort McCoy’s firewood regulation.



— In invasive species management, treatments were completed on dozens of invasive plant species across the post. July is one of the busiest months for completing treatments.



— “Goats on the Go” began grazing in Training Area C04 and switched to C15 at the very end of July as part of using goats for invasive species management.



— Photo points were set up in C04 and C15 prior to grazing to track goat treatment effects.



— WisCorps completed two weeks of woody invasive removal and treatment with two crews (nine people total). They completed autumn olive removal on 20 acres in C03, building off work the fall crew completed in November 2024, and then an additional seven acres in B6 and B15 along Quarry Hill Road and in the southeast portion of cantonment area. The crews also set up woody treatment test plots in Pine View Campground for future Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group field days.



— In wildlife management, natural resources personnel continued the annual process of updating the Fort McCoy Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations (FMR 420-29). The regulations have been sent back to the other directorates to be sure any changes have been captured as discussed and will soon be sent out for an administrative review to get senior commander approval and signature.



— Natural resources personnel are also working with Permit Sales staff to update notification letters for the fall quota hunting and trapping seasons for successful applicants that were drawn. Applications are no longer available for the Cantonment Archery, Gun-Deer for Hunters with Disabilities, Youth Gun-Deer, and Trapping seasons or the Regular Archery Bonus Antlerless harvest authorizations. Biologist Kevin Luepke reported they did not receive enough applications to fill the quota for the 9-Day Gun-Deer permit. Hunters that are interested in participating in the 9-Day Gun-Deer season need to contact the Permit Sales Office to obtain a left-over permit. (502-898-3337). More information on the upcoming hunting, fishing , and trapping season scan be found at https://mccoy.isportsman.net.



— Blue bird volunteers have been checking 400-plus boxes on a weekly basis documenting use, success, number fledged, etc. Volunteers have been reporting that the third batch of chicks are still in the nest and will be fledging in the near future. A close-out meeting was planned for late August to combine and review this year’s data.



— Summer crews for fisheries, wildlife, invasives, archaeology, and T&E have started the annual truckbook surveys. These crews will be conducting surveys throughout the summer while moving between work sites and will be on the lookout for and recording any deer, gamebird, and predator sightings. The truckbook surveys allow Fort McCoy natural resources personnel to look at population trends through time and offer great information on deer for doe-fawn ratios and what can be expected for recruitment into the fall seasons to determine antlerless harvest quotas.



A doe-fawn ratio of 0.34:1 was reported in July, meaning every third doe had a fawn. Also, during July, 110 wild turkey observations were recorded totaling 314 turkeys. Of the 314 turkeys, 31 were hens with 107 poults. The average brood size for July is at 3.45 poults per brood. This was slightly lower than the 2024 average (3.8 average brood size). Additional gamebirds recorded included ruff grouse, woodcock, wood duck, mallards, and Canada geese. These observations were at a much smaller level, but we were seeing 2.5 young per brood for ruff grouse and 3.5 ducklings per clutch for wood ducks. Mammal/predator truckbook surveys recorded one skunk, 10 raccoons, three opossum, one badger, six black bears, 13 coyotes, and five red fox.



— Fort McCoy natural resources personnel took an injured great-horned owl that was struck by a vehicle to the Coulee Region Humane Society for rehabilitation, unfortunately the owl passed the following day.

— Personnel also conducted biweekly telemetry tracking on five Blanding’s turtles, one wood turtle, and two bull snakes.



— GPS data was collected from the two female turtles with GPS backpacks. GPS units were removed from turtles and data was mapped. One turtle’s GPS will have to be sent in to collect remaining data.



— Personnel also completed 25 Ottoe skipper surveys. Ten Ottoe skippers observed as a result of survey efforts (in B19, B09, B20, C20). One Ottoe skipper observed incidentally (Range 29). Twenty-seven Ottoe skippers observed during Ottoe skipper group survey covering B19, D09S, and B24. Twelve Ottoe skippers were observed during North Impact Area Regal survey.



— Workers completed 81 regal fritillary surveys. There were 281 regal fritillaries observed as a result of survey efforts (including repeated visits to survey sites).



— Personnel also completed seven ghost tiger beetle surveys. There were 41 Ghost tiger beetles documented.



— Workers completed seven rare plant surveys. They observed fragrant sumac in Training Area B11, observed brittle prickly pear cactus in multiple training areas, and observed prairie fame-flower plants in B23.



— Personnel also maintained stationary acoustic bat and bird/frog detectors, completed 14 mobile bat surveys, completed Karner Blue Butterfly (KBB) presence/absence surveys, continued KBB transect surveys, and completed eight rusty-patched bumble bee surveys.



Post personnel will also participate in the next monthly meeting in September 2025.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch staff.)