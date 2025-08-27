507th ARW Airman Breaks Base Plank Record

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma. — Staff Sgt. Joe McWatt, noncommissioned officer in...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma. — Staff Sgt. Joe McWatt, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 507th Civil Engineer Squadron’s water and fuels systems maintenance section, performs a plank exercise at the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Aug. 27, 2025. McWatt broke the Tinker Air Force Base record time for the plank alternate core endurance component of the Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment Aug. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Staff Sgt. Joe McWatt of the 507th Civil Engineer Squadron set a new benchmark for excellence Aug. 2, 2025, when he broke the base plank record during an Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment.



McWatt, noncommissioned officer in charge of the squadron’s water and fuels systems maintenance section, held the plank position for four minutes and 25 seconds, earning the 507th a place on the record board at Tinker Air Force Base.



“I saw that the 507th didn't have a name up there, and I decided, you know what, I can break the plank record,” McWatt said. “For six months, I got into the mentality that I'm not just going to break that record, I’m going to put the 507th on the board.”



McWatt, a lifelong athlete, said he sang the Air Force Song while holding the plank to boost camaraderie and motivate others ahead of the run portion of the test.



“When I say ‘excellence in all we do,’ I mean in every single thing you do you come in with that mindset,” McWatt said. “You’re not just bettering yourself, you’re going to better the other people around you.”



Master Sgt. Abrha Amare, infrastructure superintendent for the 507th CES, said witnessing McWatt break the record was inspiring for the whole squadron.



“It was amazing to see my Airman represent the 507th as a wing in breaking the plank PT record,” Amare said. “Everyone was electrified and energized for the following run session of the test.”



Amare added that the accomplishment reflects the leadership qualities McWatt demonstrates daily.



“As the NCOIC of the WFSM section, he shows what it means to lead by example so that others can strive for better results in everything they do,” Amare said.



For McWatt, the record is about more than numbers.



“This place is home to me,” McWatt said. “I love my squadron, I love my leadership, and I love being part of the 507th. If I can inspire others to push themselves a little harder, then that’s what really matters.”