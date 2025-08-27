Greywolf Cases its Colors for Upcoming Deployment

Photo By Spc. Julian Winston | From left: Col. Michael E. Ziegelhofer, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Julian Winston | From left: Col. Michael E. Ziegelhofer, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Pulido, command sergeant major of 3ABCT, case the brigade colors during 3ABCT's color casing ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. The Greywolf Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of a regular rotation of forces, ensuring U.S. Army Europe has a consistent presence to deter aggression, strengthen NATO allies and assure regional partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — Held on the historic Cooper Field under the blazing Texas sun, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, cased its colors during a ceremony on Aug. 28, 2025, as the brigade prepares to deploy to Europe.



A color casing ceremony symbolizes a unit’s transition from its place in garrison to a deployed location.



The unit’s colors, which represent its lineage, honors, and identity, are folded and placed into a protective sleeve. The act signifies the unit is ready to deploy, and the colors will not be uncased again until its return to garrison or the completion of the mission.



The Greywolf Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The deployment is part of a regular rotation of forces, ensuring U.S. Army Europe has a consistent presence to deter aggression, strengthen NATO allies and assure regional partners.



The casing of colors marks the culmination of months of training and preparation. Over the past year, the brigade has conducted a series of exercises, to include gunnery tables, live-fire training and rotations to the National Training Center. Each of these events was designed to sharpen the brigade’s ability to perform and ensure completion of their missions.



The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team has a distinguished history within the 1st Cavalry Division. Activated in 1917, the brigade has participated in campaigns across multiple theaters, including World War II, the Korean War and the Global War on Terrorism. Its Troopers continue to build on that legacy as they prepare for this new mission.



“We carry into this mission the proud lineage of the 1st Cavalry Division, America’s First Team,” said Col. Michael E. Ziegelhofer, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We are disciplined, fit, and lethal, and ready to write the next chapter in our storied history.”



As the colors were cased and the ceremony concluded, families, friends and fellow Troopers filled the seats of Cooper Field. The ceremony served not only as a formal transition to deployment but also as a reminder of the enduring bond between Troopers and the nation they serve.