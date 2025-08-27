Pediatrician Dr. Wanda D. Foxx Has a 25-Year Legacy of Mentoring Residents, Interns at Walter Reed

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Wanda D. Foxx, pediatrician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Wanda D. Foxx, pediatrician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is pictured in Bethesda, Md., Aug. 27, 2025. Walter Reed plays a vital role in caring for the children of our nation’s warfighters, providing expert pediatric care and support for military families. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

By Ann Brandstadter

WRNMMC Command Communications



Dr. Wanda D. Foxx, a staff pediatrician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, dedicated nearly 25 of her 45-year career to the hospital, shaping the future of military medicine. A longtime member of the Pediatric Primary Care Medical Home’s “Green Team,” she mentored and trained countless young physicians, many of whom continue to practice at Walter Reed. Known for her passion for both children’s health and medical education, Dr. Foxx leaves a lasting legacy through the generations of pediatricians she guided during her tenure. Command Communications talked to Dr. Foxx about her impressive career as a pediatrician.



What is most rewarding about being a pediatrician?



I like the spirit and attitudes [of children]. They represent life. They tend to have problems that heal quickly so I can see the results of what I’m doing. It’s rewarding.



What made you want to become a pediatrician?



My mother was a nurse so I would shadow her at the hospital sometimes. I’ve always found the human body to be interesting, I thought, “I can do something with this,” and decided to go to medical school and become a pediatrician.



What is your role at Walter Reed as a pediatrician?



I work on the “Green Team.” The Pediatric Primary Care Medical Home at Walter Reed that is divided into teams, and the Green Team is comprised of doctor residents and interns who are coming through Pediatrics.

It’s more of a teaching role because it’s a teaching hospital connected to the medical school, so we see a lot of students when they do their clinical rotations and residents who are in training. I learn a lot from them, but they teach us too.



How do you ensure a positive patient experience in your care?



I first want to make sure I have a positive attitude in myself – even if I am not at 100 percent. A patient needs to see positivity in the provider to feel good about the visit. I talk to my patients, minimizing computer use except for pertinent information. I try to meet the patients’ needs. I give resources for further education. In short, it’s important ‘to be present” with the patient in every way I can.



Would you share a memorable moment or success story from your practice?



Early in my career, a parent asked her four-year-old son why he always wanted to see Dr. Foxx, and his answer was “Because she talks to me!” A simple statement, but this has stayed with me throughout my medical career.



What are your interests outside of work?



I look forward to relaxing and hanging out with my spouse! I watch or listen to HGTV as often as I can while doing other housework. I enjoy quilting, sewing, reading, gardening, baking, rearranging my house, and doing any arts and crafts that’s fun, especially with my young granddaughters.



Why Walter Reed?



I’ve had a long, memorable career in pediatrics — in civilian and in military medicine. My husband is retired U.S. Army, and I’ve been part of military life since college when he was in ROTC. I really like the military environment and like caring for the patients here. I hope to retire this fall. I’m going to miss being in a military environment — I hope to come back and be a guest provider sometime.