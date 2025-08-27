19th AF Leadership Explores Projects Enhancing Combat Capabilities

Photo By Airman Tekorey Watkins | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (center left), 19th Air Force commander,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Tekorey Watkins | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (center left), 19th Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott (center right), 19th Air Force command chief, take a photo with the Fighter Country Innovation team, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kreuder and Scott observed several of the Fighter country innovation projects, including hands-on demonstrations and discussions with Airmen leading the initiatives. They also met with members of Spark Cell to learn how their work enhances combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief, visited Fighter Country Innovation on Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



Fighter Country Innovation, commonly referred to as Spark Cell, is a team of developers at Luke that serves as the core for creative process improvement and advancing capabilities in direct support of Airmen and mission readiness across the 56th Fighter Wing. The organization focuses on developing and implementing solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen Luke’s ability to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots.



“Fighter Country Innovation is dedicated to modernizing capabilities and employing new concepts not only at Luke AFB, but throughout the Air Force,” said MSgt. John Brown, 56th Fighter Wing innovation manager. “Today’s young Airmen bring fresh perspectives on how to solve problems and improve existing processes.”



During their visit, Kreuder and Scott observed several of the Fighter Country Innovation projects, including hands-on demonstrations and discussions with Airmen leading the initiatives. They also met with members of the Spark Cell to learn how their work enhances combat capability.



“Seeing firsthand the dedication of these Airmen, their hands-on approach to problem-solving, and the impact of their Spark Cell initiatives on enhancing combat capability, is simply awe inspiring,” said Kreuder. “The ideas being cultivated here at Luke, through Fighter Country Innovation, are actively shaping how we train, operate, and fight tomorrow. It's crucial that we continue to support these initiatives, ensuring that these creative efforts can develop into programs that benefit not only Luke Air Force Base, but the entire Air Force.”



The projects highlighted during their visit demonstrated the impact of creative efforts at Luke and the importance of continued support to ensure that the ideas can develop into thriving programs that benefit the Air Force as a whole.



“We take pride in championing Airmen innovation,” said Brown. “Our program is designed to familiarize Luke Airmen with operations, increasing the lethality of our warfighters to match the growing threats to our capabilities.”



This visit showcased Luke’s ability to emphasize a culture of innovation, reinforcing how collaborations not only improve operations at the base but also ensure they remain lethal, accountable, and ready for tomorrow's fight.