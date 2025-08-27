Fort Lee’s 2025 Good Neighbors awarded

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer

RICHMOND, Va. — Two community members were designated as Fort Lee Good Neighbors during the August meeting of the Civilian Military Council.



The quarterly event, which took place for the first time at Defense Supply Center Richmond and was hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, brings together members of the military and civilian communities to discuss shared concerns and strengthen bonds between the civilian and military communities in the central Virgina area.



“A lot of great things are going on, not just on our installation, but of course, our region,” said Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski.



The honorees for this year’s Good Neighbor Award included: Jay Ellington, the executive director of the Crater Planning District Commission; Kristen Pudlow, Deputy Prince George County Administrator; Brian Moore, Economic Development Director for Petersburg; and John “Red” Redling, former president of the board of the Beaty Theater and longtime sound manager for all theatre productions.



Ellington has been one of the leading advocates for the Capital Region Military Alliance (CaRMA) and has submitted state and federal grants to support Fort Lee and the surrounding communities. Pudlow has led several projects, including working with Fort Lee leaders, CaRMA and the city of Hopewell on wastewater issues as well as making significant efforts toward the June re-opening of the McLaney Drop Zone on Fort Lee.



They received a two-star letter from Fort Lee Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue and a coin from Bendelewski.



“I really enjoy these moments because they recognize the fact that at Fort Lee and Defense Logistics Agency, we cannot do this alone,” Bendelewski said.



Moore and Redling did not attend and will receive their recognition at a future event.



The speaker for the event was Brig. Gen. Todd Hubbard, Director of the Joint Staff at the Virginia National Guard, who gave an overview of the organization’s current missions and capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:23 Story ID: 546828 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee’s 2025 Good Neighbors awarded, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.