Summer Trainee All-Call Committee hosts annual event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC) – The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Summer Trainee All-Call Committee hosted the annual Summer Trainee All-Call at Bass Lake on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2025. Over 400 individuals registered for the free event.



The event is designed to help civilian employees with less than three years of service create professional relationships and personal connections amongst peers.



“Hosting this event was very important to us since it allows the trainees an opportunity to network cross-functionally since that’s the nature of how teams are organized,” said Jacob Uhler, AFLCMC Bombers Directorate logistics management specialist and one of the main event planners. “It’s a really good idea for [new civilians] to be able to collaborate, network and get to know each other as individuals outside of the workplace.”



During the event, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions of a panel comprised of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and 88th Air Base Wing senior leaders. Dennis D'Angelo, AFLCMC executive director, provided the keynote address.



“The panels tie into the mentorship aspect of this event,” Uhler added. “It’s a great place for trainees to ask any difficult or burning questions that they may have on their mind. We even have senior military members on the panel in accordance with the cross-functional collaboration with our active-duty counterparts.”



Lily Arcusa, director of the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate, participated in the panel Q&A and provided insight on how to get noticed by leadership in a positive way.



“I’d say to ask questions,” Arcusa said. “[This] demonstrates that you’re engaged and that you’re thinking about things and trying to understand them. You always hear that there is no such thing as a dumb question. That is absolutely true, and all questions are good. Just ask questions to anybody and they will want to help you understand.”



Uhler hopes that trainees gained valuable lessons to apply to future careers. He emphasized the value of collaborating with active-duty personnel, fostering cross-functional networking for stronger teams, and prioritizing mentorship.



The All-Call also featured informational booths, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament.

