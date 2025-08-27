Midshipmen Earn Elite ‘Blue Chip’ Assignments After Immersive USVRON One Unmanned Systems Training

Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One welcomed twenty-five midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy and various Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps Units for their summer training cruises, focusing on familiarization and exposure to the development and operation of unmanned surface systems.

The Midshipmen were given an inside look at the Navy’s advances in unmanned systems that will support the future of the Surface Fleet. They received training on maritime autonomy control software for USVs and associated payloads, conducted familiarization tours aboard all USVs, and assisted in USVRON One’s planning efforts for future exercises, experimentation, and concepts of operations.

During the visit, the Midshipmen were exposed to a variety of unmanned systems including tours and briefs with the Self Defense Test Ship, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron Three (UUVRON Three), and Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARCs) operated by USVRON Three.

“We wanted to give the Midshipmen exposure to a wide range of different unmanned platforms that the Navy is developing in order to encourage them to contribute to the future of unmanned systems after commissioning,” said ENS Andrew Xie, training officer and Midshipman training coordinator at USVRON One.

“My three weeks at USVRON One have been an invaluable experience—one that deepened my understanding of the Navy’s evolving mission, strengthened my respect for the innovation driving our unmanned surface capabilities, and reinforced the value of teamwork in delivering operational excellence,” said Midshipman 1st Class Dylan Smith at the conclusion of the cruise.

Following the summer cruise, two Midshipmen were offered “blue chips,” earning a reserved spot at USVRON One after graduation and commissioning as Ensigns next year.

The "Blue Chip" initiative in ship selection allows Commanding Officers to directly offer specific Midshipmen a reserved spot in their command after commissioning as Surface Warfare Officers. These offers are extended to Midshipmen who performed exceptionally well during their summer training cruises on those commands.

“The Surface Fleet is developing a career path for officers to operate and employ unmanned systems. These Midshipmen are the future and incorporating their talent and energy will give us a competitive edge to operate, innovate, and win in combat. They will accelerate the delivery of unmanned systems to the Fleet,” said Commander Timothy Boston, Commanding Officer of USVRON-1. Ensigns assigned to USVRON-1 will complete a year-long tour focused on unmanned technology and operations followed by a single longer three-year tour onboard a conventional ship.

The integration of unmanned systems into the Surface Warfare Officer career path allows the Fleet to develop a cadre of officers uniquely skilled in both conventional operations and the cutting-edge technologies that will define future naval warfare. This approach aligns with the Navy's broader modernization efforts, ensuring that Surface Warfare continues to remain a dynamic and competitive force.

Based in Port Hueneme, California, aboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON One’s mission is to test, evaluate, and operate USVs in support of medium unmanned surface vessel development, integrate these systems into fleet operations, and provide recommendations to Navy leadership on the advancement of unmanned systems.



Article by ENS Andrew Xie

