SMDC mathematician wins NATO award

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Theresa A. Scarnati, front left, a mathematician in the U.S. Army Space and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Theresa A. Scarnati, front left, a mathematician in the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center Multi-Domain Technologies Division’s Research Directorate, and members of NATO Science and Technology Office (STO), Sensing Technology (SET) Research Task Group (RTG)-288 during their final meeting in 2024 at the STO Collaboration Support Office in Paris, France. Scarnati was announced as the winner of the inaugural NATO Early Career Scientist Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions and leadership within the fields of artificial intelligence and radar technology. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – An Army mathematician’s efforts add up to international recognition.



Dr. Theresa A. Scarnati, a mathematician in the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Multi-Domain Technologies Division Research Directorate, was announced as the winner of the inaugural NATO Early Career Scientist Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions and leadership within the fields of artificial intelligence and radar technology.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, said Scarnati’s work as a mathematician at SMDC has played a key role in advancing NATO’s capabilities.



“I am proud to share that a member of our ‘One Team,’ Dr. Theresa Scarnati, won the NATO Early Career Scientist Award for her contributions and leadership within the fields of artificial intelligence and radar technology,” Gainey said. “Her work as a mathematician here at SMDC has played a key role in advancing NATO’s capabilities. She continues to exemplify excellence here at SMDC.”



Scarnati said receiving the inaugural NATO Early Career Scientist Award is truly an honor and something she is very grateful for.



“It’s incredibly meaningful to know that the work I’ve been doing is recognized at this level,” Scarnati said. “Personally, it’s both humbling and motivating. It reminds me why I’m passionate about this field and encourages me to keep pushing forward, learning, and contributing in any way I can.”



Scarnati said her research delivers enhanced capabilities to the Warfighter by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to radio frequency data, leveraging physics-based models to ensure accuracy and reliability. She said this enables SMDC to provide more accurate modeling and simulation, faster analysis of critical information, and decision support tools that improve operational effectiveness. The result is a more resilient and responsive force, better equipped to maintain situational awareness and make timely decisions in complex and contested environments.



Scarnati not only received the NATO award but was also named a 2024 SMDC Civilian of the Year in the professional/technical division, and her Distributed Aperture Research Team also received the Science and Technology Outstanding Technical Achievement Award earlier this year.



“I am proud to represent SMDC and my team in receiving this award,” Scarnati said. “It reflects the high caliber of scientific talent within the command and the importance SMDC places on investing in early-career researchers. It’s a validation of our collective efforts and a demonstration of SMDC’s commitment to providing the warfighter with the best possible capabilities.



“Receiving this award is not the finish line, it’s a launching pad,” she added. “It reinforces my commitment to mentoring the next generation of scientists, deepening collaboration across disciplines and agencies, and translating research into tangible advances for allied defense. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition, energized to further the impact of our work, and encouraged to seek additional opportunities that amplify SMDC's mission in delivering resilient, innovative solutions for the warfighter.”



Russell Vela, division chief of the SMDC Tech Center Multi-Domain Technologies Division’s Research Directorate, said Scarnati supports their distributed aperture research portfolio, which extends the limits on synergistic combinations on radio frequency applications via multiple antennas for Army applications in communications.



He added she is the modeling and simulation lead for the portfolio and works with industry, combatant commands and other government agency partners to ensure the portfolio is meeting Army Transformation demands of present and future requirements.



“This award is an important recognition by the international community of the technical expertise and research being developed within the Technical Center at USASMDC,” Vela said. “It validates the relevance and criticality of the work being performed by Dr. Scarnati not just the Army, and nation, but the international community as well.”



Vela said as a team member of the division, Scarnati’s initiative and technical expertise has contributed to the advancement of the distributed aperture research portfolio, adding she has also worked over the years to provide mentorship, growth opportunities and support to other research topics across USASMDC.



He said this has led to fruitful cross-command collaborations and vital external partnerships, thus supporting the role of the SMDC Tech Center’s leadership in the science and technology community.



“As Dr. Scarnati’s chief and colleague, I have personally witnessed her growth in the command and acclimation to the ever-evolving Army S&T requirements,” Vela said. “Her contributions to the Army S&T portfolio are apparent, and I’m excited to see the validation by the international community. It is truly a recognition of the quality research and individuals here at the Tech Center.”



A NATO Science and Technology Organization leader congratulated Scarnati on her award, saying her expertise and leadership is invaluable and looks forward to all she will accomplish in the future.



“Dr. Scarnati exemplifies the kind of scientific leadership NATO needs to thrive in the emerging technology landscape,” said NATO Chief Scientist Steen Søndergaard.