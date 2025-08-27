Jacksonville native promoted, leads innovation in Navy medical logistics

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Eddie S. Cain, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and retired U.S. Air Force veteran, has been promoted to receiving supervisor at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), on Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, Virginia.



With more than 27 years of combined military and civil service, Cain brings a wealth of experience, discipline and leadership to one of Navy Medicine’s most critical operational and logistics hubs.



Cain is a 1984 graduate of Riverside High School (formerly Robert E. Lee High School). Additionally, Cain attended Bethune-Cookman University from 1984 to 1985 on a music scholarship, but left to join the Air Force in April of 1986.



Cain's promotion follows a series of groundbreaking accomplishments in expeditionary medical logistics. During Cain's tenure, he led multiple teams in the construction and deployment of deployable medical systems (DEPMEDS), ranging from compact 10-bed units to expansive 144-bed facilities capable of supporting global missions.



Among Cain's most notable achievements are the development of the Navy’s first two En-Route Care Systems, the first Expeditionary Medical Unit-Afloat (EMU-Afloat) and the reimagined 144-bed Expeditionary Medical Facility, which set a new standard for mobile healthcare delivery.



Cain’s ability to lead under pressure has proven invaluable. In real-world mission scenarios requiring rapid response, he was repeatedly called upon to identify suitable DEPMEDS, coordinate with biomedical teams, civil engineers and transportation units, and oversee the packing and deployment of critical medical equipment. His logistical precision and calm leadership have ensured mission success under tight NMRLC deadlines.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well-positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



Reflecting on his military service, Cain credits his success to the discipline, fortitude and respect instilled during his 24 years in the Air Force.



“Courtesy and respect for all people—that’s what I carry with me every day,” Cain said.



One of Cain’s most challenging assignments was building the first 144-Bed EMF- a massive undertaking that required innovation, coordination and perseverance.



“It was a new design of one of the larger expeditionary medical systems we managed,” Cain recalled.



Cain’s leadership extends beyond logistics.



As a mentor, he has helped reshape careers. Five years ago, he intervened on behalf of two struggling employees facing termination, advocating for remedial training and a change in environment. Under his guidance, both individuals flourished and remain valuable members of the team today.



Cain's philosophy on leadership is simple but powerful: “Accomplishments are achieved by the

team. Mistakes aren’t failures—they’re opportunities to learn.”



Cain recently led the deployment of the EMU-Afloat Expeditionary Medicine to Norfolk, Virginia, for a Test & Evaluation event aboard the USNS Cody. The operation, conducted in July 2024, showcased the

Navy’s evolving capabilities in expeditionary medicine and Cain’s continued role in driving innovation.



Looking ahead, Cain plans to bring greater patience and trust to his new role, empowering others to contribute and grow. His advice to colleagues aspiring to advance is direct: “Do YOUR job. Be aggressive but not careless. Treat your colleagues with respect.”

