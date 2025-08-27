USACE and Stockbridge-Munsee Community Collaborate to Improve Fish Passage in Wisconsin Watershed

Courtesy Photo | A 15.3” Brook Trout with external tag showing ready to be released into the West...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 15.3” Brook Trout with external tag showing ready to be released into the West Branch of the Red River. see less | View Image Page

Fish Biologist Alex Catalano and Biologist Andrew Miller, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, recently joined forces with the Stockbridge-Munsee Community (SMC) Ecology Department to evaluate the impact of road culverts on Aquatic Organism Passage (AOP) in the West Branch of the Red River near Bowler, Wisconsin. The collaborative effort, combining local ecological knowledge and federal technical expertise, aims to determine whether two culverts are restricting fish movement — and if so, prioritize solutions that improve connectivity across the watershed.



Culverts can unintentionally block fish from accessing upstream habitats needed for feeding, spawning, and seeking refuge from heat and predators. These barriers can severely affect fish populations and reduce the overall health and resilience of aquatic ecosystems.



To monitor fish passage, the team employed electrofishing to safely capture Brook Trout and White Suckers, both selected due to their ability to make large migrations.



“Brook Trout are also a culturally and recreationally important species to the SMC and local community,” Catalano says.



The fish were then implanted with Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags—small microchips similar to those used to identify pets—which allow researchers to track their movement through the stream system.



Antennas were installed upstream and downstream of the culverts to detect PIT-tagged fish as they pass through. In addition to internal PIT tags, fish were also externally tagged to make them identifiable to anglers.



Data collected from this study will help identify which culverts in the West Branch Red River Watershed are most in need of replacement or redesign. The ultimate goal is to reconnect fragmented habitat to sustain fish populations faced with increasing threats.



Although this is USACE, Chicago District’s first study in the area, similar studies are being conducted involving culvert removals by other state and federal agencies.



“AOP barriers at road crossings, especially failing culverts, is a nationwide issue,” Miller explains.



Fixing the problem involves removing existing culverts entirely and replacing them with new structures such as box culverts, bottomless arch culverts, or round culverts which are partially buried into the streambed.



“The most important thing is that there is a natural streambed below the road crossing to provide structure for AOP and the culvert is sufficiently sized to allow high flows to pass without scouring the bed,” Miller says.



Catalano adds, “As of now USACE does not have a timeline in place for culvert removal.”



Anglers fishing in the West Branch of the Red River and Silver Creek should be aware of the ongoing study:



• Fish May Be Tagged: PIT tags have been implanted in Brook Trout and White Suckers. Some fish also have visible external tags, though these may fall off over time.



• Consume with Caution: PIT tags are implanted in the abdomen and may not be easily visible. Use caution when cleaning and consuming fish to avoid accidentally ingesting a tag.



• Report Tagged Fish: If you catch a fish with an external tag or discover a PIT tag inside a fish, please report it to the SMC Ecology Department at 715-493-4044. This helps track harvest rates and supports ongoing research.



• Respect Equipment: Please do not disturb the PIT tag detection equipment installed near culverts or along stream banks. If any equipment appears damaged, report it immediately to the number above.



This 2-year study is part of a broader partnership between the USACE and SMC and is funded through USACE’s Planning Assistance to States Program. It is schedule for completion in early 2027.



For more information about USACE environmental programs or this specific project, please contact the USACE Chicago District Public Affairs Office at chicagodistrict.pao@usace.army.mil or the SMC Ecology Department at 715-493-4044.