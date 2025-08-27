Searcy leaves legacy of advocacy for Warrant Officers in Army Guard

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army National Guard, addresses attendees of a warrant officer caucus session during the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) conference in Milwaukee, August 24, 2025. The 147th NGAUS General Conference and Exhibition – which is held annually to connect delegates from all 54 states and territories to discuss the future of the National Guard – took place August 21-25 and featured various events and social gatherings throughout Milwaukee to showcase Wisconsin’s rich history and heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.) see less | View Image Page

MILWAUKEE — Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy, the eighth command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, will retire later this year after more than three decades of service.



Searcy marked the occasion this week at the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Milwaukee, WI, August 22-26, where Guard leaders from across the country gathered to discuss National Guard readiness and modernization.



Appointed in 2023, Searcy has served as the Army Guard’s senior warrant officer, advising the director of the Army National Guard on policies affecting warrant officers across all 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. He is credited with strengthening professional development opportunities, expanding mentorship networks and raising the visibility of warrant officers in the broader Army National Guard enterprise.



“Being able to represent our warrant officers at this level has been the honor of my career,” said Searcy. “The Guard’s future depends on leaders at every level, and warrant officers will continue to play a critical role in how we fight and win.”



Searcy began his career in 1988 as a cannon crew member assigned to Service Battery, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment, Utah Army National Guard. Over the years, he deployed in support of missions at home and overseas, including operations in the Middle East following the Sept. 11 attacks. His assignments ranged from artillery and intelligence to senior staff roles at the National Guard Bureau.



“I’ve had a great career,” said Searcy. “Where else can you do what we do. Help our communities and defend our fellow citizens. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



As command chief warrant officer, Searcy focused on bridging the gap between warrant officers and commissioned officers, emphasizing the technical expertise warrant officers bring to formations. He also helped develop career pathways that allow warrant officers to compete for key leadership positions while maintaining their specialized skills.



Colleagues at NGAUS described him as a steady advocate for the force during a period of change.



“The biggest thing Brian accomplished is really getting the warrant officers a seat at the table,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffrey G. Issa, command chief warrant officer of the Utah National Guard. “We live by the motto ‘quiet professionals,’ but he’s taken us to that next level where we’re empowered to be the advisors that commanders need.”



Army National Guard leaders said Searcy’s impact extended across the entire force, shaping how warrant officers are viewed within the organization.



“Chief Searcy made sure the warrant officer corps had a voice in every discussion,’ said Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard. “He leaves behind a stronger, more empowered community of leaders, and I couldn’t be prouder of his service and extraordinary contributions to the Army National Guard.



In 2024, Searcy played a key role in helping the Air Force reintroduce its warrant officer program, designed to strengthen technical expertise and support critical operational readiness.



“Army Guard warrant officers helped build it from scratch, and Brian made sure it happened,” said Issa.



Searcy’s retirement will conclude a career spanning over 35 years, marked by contributions to professional military education and force modernization. He said he looks forward to more time with his family but remains committed to mentoring the next generation of Guard leaders.



“The Army Guard has given me more than I could ever repay,” said Searcy. “I’m confident the team we have today will continue to deliver for the nation.”