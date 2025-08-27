The Louisville District aids in military recruiting mission

Recruiting is a key part of keeping the military mission-ready and for many, walking into a recruiting office is the first step of that journey. Behind the scenes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District’s Real Estate Division works hard to make sure those offices are ready to welcome the next generation of service members.



Through the Joint Recruiting Facilities Program, the Louisville District’s Real Estate Inleasing Branch manages the acquisition and maintenance of military recruitment offices across five states, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. Under a Department of Defense directive, the Secretary of the Army is designated as the executive agent for recruiting facilities, making USACE the key player in managing space for all branches of the military.



At the national level, the Joint Recruiting Facilities Program operates on a $386 million annual budget. The Louisville District alone supports approximately 13.5 percent of all active leases, managing 929 recruiting facilities and 348 leases and supporting more than 3,300 recruiters and support personnel across the region.



In fiscal year 2024, the Louisville District completed 544 recruiting actions. These included relocations, upgrades, office closures, expansions and lease renewals. These actions represent over 1.1 million square feet of space and a $37 million annual program budget.



“We support all branches—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force and National Guard,” said Louisville District Inleasing Branch Chief, Mark Klinglesmith. “What we do is vital to the success of our recruiters and making sure they have top-notch facilities, in the right places, and at the right times.”



The Recruiting Section of the Inleasing Branch currently consists of 18 team members: one branch chief, two section chiefs, 12 realty specialists, two realty assistants and one budget analyst.



Realty specialists are responsible for a wide range of duties which include locating office space, conducting market surveys, negotiating leases, monitoring construction and solving maintenance or security issues. Realty assistants support this work by handling thousands of payments annually. This includes rent, utilities, janitorial services and construction upgrades.



According to Klinglesmith, the team’s work environment is fast-paced and deadline-driven.



“This is one of the fastest-paced programs you will find throughout the enterprise,” Klinglesmith said. “Facilities can go from an idea to people sitting in a brand-new facility in six months to a year. In the real estate and government world, that is lightning speed.”



From the team’s perspective, the commercial real estate market has stayed fairly steady, but new leasing procedures, tighter budgets and changing security needs are still presenting challenges.



“A strong support team doesn’t fear pressure—it channels it,” Klinglesmith said. “In the face of the mission’s recurring deadlines, we don’t just meet expectations; we deliver the facilities, infrastructure, and real estate solutions that keep the recruiting mission moving forward.”



Their work also earns national recognition. Two Louisville District realty specialists were recently awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal from the U.S. Marine Corps. The district currently has representation on the nationwide construction project delivery team and one employee is serving in a detail role to Seattle District to help guide and mentor other specialists. Additionally, the district is now supporting the Joint Recruiting Facilities Committee as interim Regional Program Manager for both the Great Lakes and Ohio River and Southwestern Divisions.



“The Louisville District has some of the most knowledgeable recruiting real estate specialists in the enterprise,” Klinglesmith said. “We’re proud of the support we provide to other districts and the overall mission of the Armed Forces.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:15 Story ID: 546789 Location: LOUISVILLE, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Louisville District aids in military recruiting mission, by Katie Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.