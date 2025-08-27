27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference promotes “Peace through Strength”

HUA HIN, Thailand - Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Songwit Noonpakdee, chief of defence forces for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, cohosted the 27th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference, a three-day event held in Hua Hin, Thailand from Aug. 26-28, 2025.



In addition to chiefs of defense and senior military leaders from 29 nations, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters had the honor of welcoming U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, who made a special visit to attend CHODs to underscore the National Guard’s commitment to its Indo-Pacific partners under the Defense Department National Guard State Partnership Program. Their presence highlighted the significance of this international military forum and reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces.



Since 1998, CHODs has brought together senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, along with interoperability between allies and partners by providing senior military leaders the platform to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region together. Notably, the in-person conference advances conversations from virtual events held quarterly.



This year’s conference, titled “Peace through Strength,” featured a wide array of speakers who provided non-defense and non-military perspectives on security issues. The event underscored the importance of diverse voices from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.



Concurrent with the plenary sessions, USINDOPACOM’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook led the senior enlisted leaders' program. The SEL program discussions focused on strengthening relationships to enhance interoperability and effectiveness, fostering trust and cooperation among participants to contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The conference afforded participants the opportunity to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the margins of plenary sessions. Paparo hosted a number of these meetings with leaders to further enhance existing relationships and forge new ones, underscoring USINDOPACOM’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The annual CHODs conference alternates location between Hawaii and partner nations, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. This year’s event highlighted the importance of equal participation of all countries in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Next year’s conference will take place in Canada.



USINDOPACOM reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

