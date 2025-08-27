Educators Gain Firsthand Look at Navy Careers During Orientation Visit in Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. – Local educators from across North and South Carolina participated in an Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) to Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 12-15, where they explored U.S. Navy career opportunities and gained insight into life at sea and ashore.



As part of the visit, the group toured the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) and met with Sailors who shared their experiences operating one of the Navy’s most capable surface combatants. The educators also visited Assault Craft Unit (ACU), where they learned about the Navy’s expeditionary missions and the vital role amphibious operations play in projecting power from the sea.



The orientation provided teachers, counselors, and administrators with a firsthand understanding of the Navy’s diverse career fields, equipping them with knowledge to better guide students considering military service.

“This visit allows us to show educators the many opportunities available to their students, from advanced technical training to leadership development,” said Commanding Officer Martelley Graham. “By stepping aboard ships, they can see the Navy’s mission in action and meet the Sailors who make it possible.”



Kija Gordon, a Counselor at Ben L. Smith High School now has a different perspective when it comes to the Navy and the opportunities that it provides for students fresh out of high school. “I never knew how strong the comradery was within the Navy,” said Counselor Gordon. “The students in my school need that sense of community. A lot of the students go out and get in trouble or do not do anything with their lives because they do not have that sense of community or guidance”.



The Navy has opportunities for High School kids to leave school and step into roles where they are taking on responsibilities such as driving ships and in control of navigation and this was a surprise to our educators in particular, Crystal Dark who is a Counselor in Durham public schools. “The Navy has so many great opportunities and they are going to teach and train you on what you need to know”, said Crystal. “The Navy provides the guidance and a family atmosphere that most of these kids need. They are put into positions which will cause them to mature at an accelerated rate”.



EOVs are designed to strengthen partnerships between the Navy and local communities by highlighting career pathways and showcasing the skills and professionalism of today’s Sailors.



NTAG Carolina -- NTAG Carolina includes 53 Navy recruiting stations across the states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia. NTAG Carolina employs almost 300 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Carolina on Facebook – @NTAG Carolina.

