7th ATC NCOA Students earn GAFPB

DELITZSCH, Germany — The Bundeswehr and the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academies joined together for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) testing, an event centered on strength, determination, and overall Soldier proficiency that showcased the enduring partnership between both nations.



Twenty U.S. Army Basic Leader Course (BLC) students from 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and 20 German students from the Unteroffizierschule des Heeres (USH) participated in American-German Partnership Week, held Aug. 18–22, 2025.



The week’s focus was completing requirements for the GAFPB and conducting individual training (CIT) events.



Physical events included the 11x10-meter sprint test, flexed-arm hang, 1,000-meter run, 12-kilometer ruck march with a 33-pound load, and a 100-meter swim in uniform.



Rifle marksmanship with the German G36 assault rifle was also required to meet qualification standards.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Thompson with 7th Army NCOA praised the dedication of the students who volunteered for the demanding competition.



“I think the level of students that chose to volunteer is very high,” Thompson said. “They’re physically strong and mentally tough as well. All they have to do is get out there and get after it!”



For many Soldiers, the week was about more than just meeting physical standards — it was about mutual support.



U.S. Army Spc. Julio I. Quiles, C Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, reflected on training side by side with his German partner.



“When we did the 11 by 10, I had the opportunity to do it with my German counterpart. He is super-fast. We both upheld the standards. I really like that,” Quiles said. “For the flex arm hang, the same German counterpart helped me out when I was starting off. He held my feet for me to stop me from swinging back and forth. So, in return, I did the same for him.”



Each student had to successfully pass every event to earn the coveted badge. Additionally, U.S. Army BLC students led instruction for both U.S. and German Soldiers during the CIT evaluation, reinforcing leadership and teaching skills in a multinational setting.



Partnership Week not only tested Soldiers’ strength and endurance, while strengthening interoperability and deepened bonds between U.S. and German forces — bonds that remain vital in today’s evolving operational environment.

Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Location: DELITZSCH, SACHSEN, DE