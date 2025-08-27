U.S. Army Europe and Africa Crowns Best Squad After Grueling Competition

Photo By Pfc. Ariana Smith | U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ariana Smith | U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in medical, patrol, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise lanes during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWÖHR TRAINING AREA, Germany— Pushed to their physical and mental limits, Soldiers from across Europe and Africa battled through grueling tests of skill and endurance in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition, where one squad ultimately rose above the rest.



The annual competition held Aug. 20-28, united elite Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF to identify the squad that best exemplifies the Army’s core values of discipline, readiness, and cohesion. Over several days, the squads were tested not only on their individual physical fitness and tactical skills, but also the teamwork that is essential for mission success.



“We have a squad leader, team leader and junior enlisted Soldiers on the team who work through problem solving and physical events together,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Bjerke, the USAREUR-AF G-37 training and exercise noncommissioned officer in charge. “Any kind of shared hardness and hardship really builds team camaraderie while they work through their skill level 1 tasks, and everything that they’re expected to do during combat and training.”



Competitors faced a demanding schedule of timed events, from weapons qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march, day-and-night land navigation and tactical lanes designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios. For many, the toughest moments came not during physical events, but in the mental test of pushing forward together despite fatigue and stress.



“You can do anything for eight days,” said Sgt. Dominic Savio, the squad leader representing Charlie Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, Southern European Task Force, Africa. “When things get tough, I remember why I decided to volunteer for this. For not only personal and professional growth, but also just to challenge myself and hopefully learn something new that I can take back to my unit.”



With minimal time for recovery, each challenge compounded the fatigue of the last designed not merely to test endurance, but to expose which squad could think critically, lead decisively, and operate cohesively under relentless pressure.



“The most challenging part has been the 12-mile ruck march,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Sheppard, the squad leader representing Bravo Troop 1-91 Cavalry, 173rd Airborne. “Based on the lack of sleep, the changes in nutrition, and the changes in environment and training, as well as executing the E2B lanes on very short notice. You have a lot of attention to detail and very high stress, while also trying to train and help mentor the younger Soldiers as well.”

Though the competition was tough, each team's Soldiers gave their all, pushing through every challenge with determination. In the end, however, only one squad emerged victoriously.



The 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, V Corps represented by Staff Sgt. Seth Peaton, Sgt. James Tranchina, Spc. Devin Schallert, Spc. Elesban Ruiz, and Pfc. Samuel Vittitow, won the overall competition and will represent USAREUR-AF at the Army-wide Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2-12, 2025.

Pfc. Samuel Vittitow also won the USAREUR-AF Best Soldier Award.



For the 10 squads that competed, win or lose, the lessons learned will extend far beyond the training areas of Grafenwöhr.



“I hope they take away confidence in themselves, their training and their equipment,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisn, command sergeant major for the 7th Army Training Command. “At the same time, I want them to go home with at least one thing that they can work harder on, so that they come out better the next.”



The USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition highlighted the discipline, skill, resilience and Army values of Soldiers across the theater, while reinforcing the Army’s commitment to building cohesive combat-ready teams.