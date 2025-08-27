Two NCOs welcomed into Audie Murphy club

Photo By Robert Timmons | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Shoaf places a ribbon around the neck of Sgt. 1st...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Shoaf places a ribbon around the neck of Sgt. 1st Class Fernando G. Osoria during an induction ceremony into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club. Sgt. 1st Class Isaac F. Hughes was also inducted into the club during the event. see less | View Image Page

Two senior noncommissioned officers were inducted into a special club, Aug. 22.



Sgts. 1st Class Isaac F. Hughes and Fernando G. Osoria became the two newest members of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club when Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf placed a medal around their necks.



“Getting to this point in your careers is no easy feat,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Blyler III. Blyler, the former senior enlisted leader for the 165th Infantry Brigade, was a member of the SAMC as well.



“In this profession, every single one of us leave a mark, whether we realize it or not,” he said. “The way we lead, the way we speak and the way we carry ourselves has the power to change the trajectory of another Soldier’s life.”



This includes a “private watching you handle pressures, learns what calm under fire look like,” Blyler said.



“The uniform you wear is more than fabric,” he said to Hughes and Osoria. “It’s a thread that connects us to every Soldier before us and every Soldier beside us. Our actions, our words and our examples don’t just echo in the moment. They echo for years, across units, across deployments, and even across generations.”



The two inductees went through a rigorous process designed to ensure only the best NCOs are able to join the SAMC.



The SAMC is a private Army organization for NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition may possibly earn the reward of membership.



The organization is named after Audie L. Murphy, the most decorated Soldier of World War II. His small stature kept him from joining the Marine Corps and the paratroopers, but he would eventually join and be assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division.



He would serve in numerous battles in Italy, France and Germany. On June 2, 1945, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for fighting off a Jan. 26, 1945 German attack on his unit.



Murphy, after the war would become an actor known for westerns and starring in a movie based on his autobiography, “To Hell and Back.”



Murphy would die in a plane crash in 1971.