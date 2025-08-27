Jackson, Richland County dives to the rescue

Photo By Veran Hill | Fort Jackson firefighters and the Emergency Management Unit of the Richland County...... read more read more Photo By Veran Hill | Fort Jackson firefighters and the Emergency Management Unit of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department held joint training Aug. 21 at Weston Lake. The joint training simulated a lake rescue. The two agencies came together to sharpen their rescue skills and ensure they’re proficient in water emergency response operations. Joint exercises give both sides a chance to work together and build cohesion before a real-world emergency takes place. see less | View Image Page

Firefighters with the Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services and the Emergency Management Unit of Richland County Sheriff’s Department completed a joint water rescue training exercise at Weston Lake on Fort Jackson, Aug. 21.



The two emergency agencies came together to sharpen their rescue skills and importantly, to ensure they are prepared and proficient in water emergency response operations.



“This training exercise really strengthens the relationship and cooperation between Fort Jackson emergency responders and Richland County Sheriff’s Department,” said John Ferrell, a member of the emergency management unit of Richland County Sheriff’s Department. “Fort Jackson and Richland County have a great relationship; we have things that we can both benefit from the other.”



The scenario provided during the training tested DES firefighters’ capabilities to respond rapidly and conduct a surface rescue of a victim whose canoe capsized in Weston Lake. The firefighters conducted a search of the lake where the victim was last seen, but to no avail.



The Richland County Dive Team, a special unit of the sheriff’s department, was called upon and evaluated their abilities to prepare for and conduct rescue and recovery operations for the missing victim.



Steven Hamilton, Directorate of Emergency Services, assistant fire chief, said “We’re collaborating and coming together for this exercise to integrate with one another on our responses.”



Divers were underwater on average of 15 minutes conducting the search and rescue efforts; while in boats, DES scanned the lake for any surface signs of movement and members of Richland County emergency management team used sonar devices to listen for and locate victims underwater.



“Anytime we have an opportunity to coordinate training, test capabilities, and gain lessons-learned in communication or notifications, we identify new ways to do better methods,” Hamilton said.



The Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services and Richland County Sherriff’s department have worked together for years in responses to law enforcement and firefighting, he said.



Joint training exercises give both teams a chance to work together, take lessons learned, and put those lessons into new policies and procedures that will ensure readiness during a real-world emergency.