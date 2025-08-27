Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jackson, Richland County dives to the rescue

    250821-A-XC689-2475

    Photo By Veran Hill | Fort Jackson firefighters and the Emergency Management Unit of the Richland County...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Story by Veran Hill 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Firefighters with the Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services and the Emergency Management Unit of Richland County Sheriff’s Department completed a joint water rescue training exercise at Weston Lake on Fort Jackson, Aug. 21.

    The two emergency agencies came together to sharpen their rescue skills and importantly, to ensure they are prepared and proficient in water emergency response operations.

    “This training exercise really strengthens the relationship and cooperation between Fort Jackson emergency responders and Richland County Sheriff’s Department,” said John Ferrell, a member of the emergency management unit of Richland County Sheriff’s Department. “Fort Jackson and Richland County have a great relationship; we have things that we can both benefit from the other.”

    The scenario provided during the training tested DES firefighters’ capabilities to respond rapidly and conduct a surface rescue of a victim whose canoe capsized in Weston Lake. The firefighters conducted a search of the lake where the victim was last seen, but to no avail.

    The Richland County Dive Team, a special unit of the sheriff’s department, was called upon and evaluated their abilities to prepare for and conduct rescue and recovery operations for the missing victim.

    Steven Hamilton, Directorate of Emergency Services, assistant fire chief, said “We’re collaborating and coming together for this exercise to integrate with one another on our responses.”

    Divers were underwater on average of 15 minutes conducting the search and rescue efforts; while in boats, DES scanned the lake for any surface signs of movement and members of Richland County emergency management team used sonar devices to listen for and locate victims underwater.

    “Anytime we have an opportunity to coordinate training, test capabilities, and gain lessons-learned in communication or notifications, we identify new ways to do better methods,” Hamilton said.

    The Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services and Richland County Sherriff’s department have worked together for years in responses to law enforcement and firefighting, he said.

    Joint training exercises give both teams a chance to work together, take lessons learned, and put those lessons into new policies and procedures that will ensure readiness during a real-world emergency.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 10:35
    Story ID: 546767
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackson, Richland County dives to the rescue, by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250821-A-XC689-9626
    250821-A-XC689-7641
    250821-A-XC689-9175
    250821-A-XC689-1284
    250821-A-XC689-2475

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Dive Training
    DES
    Fort Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download