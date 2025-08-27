Q&A: Understanding Eligibility and Coverage With TRICARE Prime Remote

If you live far from a military hospital or clinic, TRICARE Prime Remote could be the right TRICARE health plan for you. While TRICARE Prime is only available to eligible beneficiaries in Prime Service Areas (designated regions that have proximity to military hospitals or clinics), TPR extends coverage beyond PSAs. This plan helps active duty service members and their family members get care when they live or work in areas that are remote from military hospitals or clinics.



“TPR helps you get high-quality care, wherever you are,” said Shane Pham, management and program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan Policy & Programs Branch, at the Defense Health Agency. “TRICARE is committed to supporting you and your family, wherever you’re called to serve.”



Q: Who can enroll in TRICARE Prime Remote?

A: TPR is for service members who:

• Are on active duty, OR

• Are in the National Guard or Reserve on active duty for more than 30 days, AND

• Live and work more than 50 miles (or one hour’s drive) from a military hospital or clinic



TPR is for active duty family members who live:

• With a sponsor enrolled in TPR, OR

• With a sponsor who gets care at a small military clinic that doesn’t have space to see family members, OR

• In areas remote from a military hospital or clinic with National Guard or Reserve members called to active duty for 30 days or more



If your sponsor deploys, you can still enroll in TPR for up to 90 days after their deployment date.



Not sure if TPR is available? Check the Plan Finder tool (https://tricare.mil/plans) or contact your regional contractor.



Q: Why choose TPR?

A: With TPR, you don’t pay enrollment fees. You have the same coverage as TRICARE Prime. You pay nothing for health care when you see your primary care manager or use a referral to see a network provider.



Q: How do I get care?

A: With TPR, you’ll have a PCM who takes care of most of your health needs. Your PCM might be:

• A provider in the TRICARE network, if one is nearby

• Any TRICARE-authorized provider, if no network PCMs are available



Your PCM will:

• Refer you to specialists when needed

• Work with TRICARE for approvals

• Help find network specialists

• File your claims



Q: What are my costs?

A: If you follow the rules for getting care with your TPR plan, you can lower your costs. There are no out-of-pocket costs for covered services. (Note: If you get care without a referral, you may have to pay point-of-service fees.)



You’ll have copayments for prescriptions filled through the TRICARE Pharmacy Program.



Q: How do I choose the right plan for me?

A: When picking a health plan:

• Compare TPR with other TRICARE health plans.

• Think about other health insurance you might have.

• Consider how far you live from the nearest military hospital or clinic.



If you’re a qualifying ADFM, you may be eligible for reimbursement for travel costs under the Prime Travel Benefit.



Q: How do I enroll?

A: To enroll in TPR:

1. Check if TPR is available using the Plan Finder.

2. Call your regional contractor.



ADSMs must wait until they reach their duty station before enrolling in TPR.



Q: What is TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas?

A: If you serve overseas in a remote location, check out TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas (https://tricare.mil/Plans/HealthPlans/TPRO). TPR Overseas is a managed care option in several overseas locations in Eurasia-Africa, Latin America and Canada, and the Pacific. It’s only available to ADSMs, their command-sponsored family members, and activated NGR members, as described in the TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet (https://tricare.mil/Publications/Fact-Sheets/plans).



Note that when you enroll in TPR Overseas, you have access to an overseas point of contact. TPR Overseas POCs can help with scheduling appointments, filing claims, and more.



You can call your TRICARE Area Office to connect with an overseas POC.



TRICARE works to ensure all service members and their family members receive high-quality care, no matter where they serve.



For more information about enrolling, disenrolling, or checking if you qualify for TPR, visit the TRICARE website (www.tricare.mil).

