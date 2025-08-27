Behind the lines: U.S. and Chilean Forces sustain exercise Southern Vanguard 25

Photo By Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank | Chilean army Sargento primero Daniel Chihuaicura, an operations assistant with the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank | Chilean army Sargento primero Daniel Chihuaicura, an operations assistant with the Regimiento Logístico N. 3 "Victoria", operates a forklift to transport drinking water supplies during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 24, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank) see less | View Image Page

ANTUCO, Chile — As U.S., Chilean, Peruvian and Argentine troops pushed forward during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, another battle in the exercise scenario was being fought behind the front lines — the fight to keep them fed, equipped, and connected.



U.S. Army logisticians, U.S. Air Force communicators, and Chilean soldiers worked together to provide essential support that kept every Soldier in the fight. From hot meals and clean laundry to secure communications, sustainment teams ensured the mission never paused.



“Sustainment isn’t always in the spotlight,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Burham, a radio and satellite technician assigned to the 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron. “But without it, the mission can’t move forward.”



Logisticians were among the first up and last to rest, managing transportation, food service, and laundry for rotating units.



“The numbers vary with each rotation,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Johnny Darce, assigned to the 841st Engineer Battalion’s Forward Support Company. “We provide between 300 to 500 meals per location every day and process 15 to 20 bags of laundry coming in and out.”



While logisticians managed physical needs, Airmen ensured critical communications stayed operational.



“Our task is to provide radio frequency and network support to the command post,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Washington, a network operations technician with the 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron. “We provide network services like the zipper, which connects multiple communication systems quickly, and VO-SIP — voice over secure internet protocol — using our satellite dish and Starlink. That allows simple things like Zoom calls to happen between the four sites we have out here.”



Washington also emphasized the value of interpreters in supporting communication between international partners.



“We’re lucky to have these translators,” he said. “It brought us all together, working side by side and making sure the job gets done effectively and efficiently.”



Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 presented environmental challenges from the start — frigid temperatures, snow and rough terrain situated at the foot of the Antuco Volcano.



“For some members of our unit, it’s the first time we’ve operated somewhere below 50 degrees — and it snowed,” Darce said.

“The terrain, the weather, the mountains — even just the vapor in the air — they all affect radio frequency because it relies on line of sight,” added Tech. Sgt. Washington. “Sometimes we just had to wait for the weather to pass before reestablishing links with our coalition partners.”



“We’ve had to adjust our antenna angles and frequencies due to weather,” said Burham. “And being next to a volcano has presented its own unique challenges for our radio links.”



Radio signals are distorted and disrupted because volcanoes affect the space in which those signals travel from one location to the next.



Ground movement across the mountainous terrain also proved difficult.



“The climate and snow made it hard to continue the mission,” said Chilean army Sargento primero William Fernando Fedez, a logistics official. “I helped retrieve the exercise participants and supported operations in La Cortina and Los Barros from the first day to the last.”



Despite language and cultural differences, the U.S. and Chilean teams formed close bonds while working side by side.

“It’s a new experience working with people from the U.S. Army,” said Fedez. “Seeing them work the same way we do — the relationships and companionship — it showed me that there are people in their army just like us.”



“What I’m most proud of is how easily we connected with the Chilean team,” said Darce. “Even though we speak different languages and come from different parts of the world, we became like family. We even exchanged numbers — there’s a good chance I’ll come back to visit Chile, or they’ll come visit the U.S.”



Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 highlighted more than tactical readiness — it underscored the power of partnership, the importance of sustainment, and the resilience of every service member supporting the mission behind the scenes. As multinational forces trained together in the rugged Chilean terrain, the bonds forged through shared hardship and teamwork laid the groundwork for future cooperation and continued regional security.