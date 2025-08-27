Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units take to diamond in IMCOM-Europe softball championship at Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Army softball teams from the European theater competed Aug. 22 through 24, 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s softball triplex at Grafenwöhr, Germany to determine the best team in U.S. Army Europe.

    Nine teams of active-duty Soldiers arrived from USAGs Ansbach, Bavaria, Italy and Rheinland-Pfalz and conducted a round robin to seed a double elimination bracket.

    In addition to the Europe-stationed team, one team rotational Air Force unit, the 3666th Support Maintenance Company, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, from Phoenix, Arizona, also joined the championship.

    After three days of play, the 317th Support Maintenance Company from Baumholder, Germany at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz pulled off a 27 to 19 victory against the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, from Tower Barracks at USAG Bavaria.

    This championship is the culmination of a softball season played across Europe as many garrisons and installations held their own championships to determine which teams would represent their garrison.

    The Army’s intramural sports program develops team skills and competitive spirit and maintains physical fitness and unit readiness.

    For more photos from the games, visit the album at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720328519575.

