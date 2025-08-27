Running towards success; Soldier set to represent USAREUR-AF in the Army 10 Mile team

SEMBACH, Germany - Footsteps striking pavement, breath steady, mind clear. For U.S Army Staff Sgt. Casey MacDiarmada, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, running isn’t just exercise, it’s freedom, focus, and fuel. What began as a simple way to cope with stress has become a passion that carried her from a small town to representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Washington, D.C.



Born and raised in rural Wisconsin, MacDiarmada stated that she would find it hard to fit in with the rest of the kids at school, saying that the rest of the kids lived a life relatively more privileged than her.



“You know when you can tell that you are just a little bit different than the other kids,”said MacDiarmada. “They had cable television and they did not wear second-hand clothes.”



Once she began to study at University of Wisconsin - Steven’s point, MacDiarmada began to take a liking towards running. Although at this point she did not see it as a passion, this was her way of coping with stress.



“I did not wear a watch when I ran, no set distance goal, I would just go,” said MacDiarmada.



Around the same time, MacDiarmada became friends with a girl in her chemistry class who was going through the reserve officer training course. She was invited to a physical training exercise where she met more cadets of the program. According to MacDiarmada, this was the first time she experienced a sense of comradery with such a big group of people.



“I was hooked,” said MacDiarmada. “Before I knew it, I was in the recruiters office.”



Searching for more sense of belonging yet, not wanting to abandon her civilian career, she enlisted into the Wisconsin National Guard in 2013.



MacDiarmada stated, “The Army was an instant family for me.”



She described her training period like multiple people being on one boat, everyone working together toward the same objective. Her excitement and drive for being part of something bigger outshined her nerves and MacDiarmada became a United States Army soldier.



Once she went back home and integrated with her first unit, MacDiarmada felt as if she was finally part of her chosen family.



“I really liked my unit, I really liked the people,” she said. “But my civilian job, it wasn’t the same.”



Once graduating college, MacDiarmada began her professional career in the civilian world but according to her, this job did not fulfill her how the Army did. One year into her civilian career, she decided to pursue the military full time.



MacDiarmada said, “The Army was an instant family for me.”



In the year of 2020, as the world experienced a global pandemic, MacDiarmada saw how current world events were affecting people around her. She stated many revolved towards alcohol and drug abuse. Determined not to fall into the same pattern, she turned back to running. What once was a coping mechanism became her passion and her lifestyle.



“It started to become something that I really loved instead of something that I needed for coping,” said MacDiarmada.



With the help of her job, now family, she was able to run in a more professional manner.

“The Army has always been very supportive of me,” said MacDiarmada. “ I am always

encouraged to achieve higher fitness goals.”



She became fast. She became strong. Two miles in 17 minutes turned into 11 minutes. Her training schedule was now focused on becoming the best runner.



Shortly after getting stationed in Germany, MacDiarmada and her husband, Sgt 1st class Brian Fischer, attack operation noncommissioned officer in charge for 10th AAMDC, saw a flyer in the gym advertising try-outs for the U.S Army Europe and Africa 10 miler team. Runners who made the team will run at the Army Ten-Miler, an event that takes place in Washington D.C during the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition.



“I told my husband that I did not know if I was good enough,” She stated. “He told me to just try it, that I had to do this.”



Having the backup of her peers, MacDiarmada tried out for the team. Although she did not consider her try out run to be the best, MacDiarmada came out in the top 5 contestants.

She received an email a couple weeks later notifying her that she had made the team. MacDiarmada is set to represent not only USAREUR-AF, not only 10th AAMDC, but to represent what has and will continue to be her family, the United States Army.



There was once a little girl who found it difficult to fit in with the rest of the kids. Now at 33-years old, MacDiarmada has had the biggest Family in the world for 12 years. A Family that has helped her turn her passion for running into an advancement in her career. No matter how far she runs, her Army Family will always run alongside her.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 07:18 Story ID: 546747 Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running towards success; Soldier set to represent USAREUR-AF in the Army 10 Mile team, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.