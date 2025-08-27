U.S., Republic of Korea Army Conduct Combined Ammunition Supply Drills During Ulchi Freedom 25

CAMP CASEY, South Korea — The U.S. Army and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army conducted combined ammunition supply training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Aug. 25, 2025, reinforcing their ability to operate together under wartime conditions.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company C, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, 17th Ordnance Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Logistic Support Brigade participated in the training. The training featured four drills to test coordination, equipment compatibility, and shared loading procedures. Each drill reflects the steps for use in a potential combat resupply mission.



The first drill used forklifts to load ammunition pods onto each nation’s flat racks, a modular and demountable cargo flat bed. This step ensured both sides could execute the task using their standard procedures without delay. The second drill focused on swapping flat racks between U.S. and ROK forces, confirming that each nation’s Palletized Load System (PLS) could secure and transport the other’s equipment.



The third drill introduced crane operations. Soldiers from both armies used truck-mounted cranes to lift and position the pods onto flat racks—simulating a battlefield environment where forklifts may not be available. The fourth and final drill required the teams to attach the pod-loaded flat racks to their PLS trucks, completing the steps of the logistics training.



“This gives my Soldiers hands-on experience with tasks they would perform in a real-world scenario,” said U.S. Army Capt. Peter Gallo, commander of Company C, 194th DSSB, 2IDSB, 2ID/RUCD. “It also allows us to strengthen our coordination with our partner forces, including direct collaboration with the Republic of Korea.”



Ammunition supply logistics play a critical role in sustaining combat power. Training like this ensures both armies can move ammunition efficiently and safely.



Ulchi Freedom Shield continues to reinforce the alliance's role as the basis for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and South Korea.

