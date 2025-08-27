Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: U.S. and ROK Forces Conduct Urban Warfare and CWMD Training

INCHEON, South Korea – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, along with Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) soldiers, conducted Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) and Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) training Aug. 27 at the Urban and CWMD Operation Training Center as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. The exercise underscores the U.S.-ROK alliance’s commitment to a strong combined defense posture and its readiness to defend the people of the Republic of Korea against any threat.



CWMD training between U.S. and ROKA forces improves interoperability and boosts their combined readiness for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.



“The overall objective today is to integrate the U.S. Army with the ROK Army to accomplish a mission together and deter adversary forces,” said U.S. Army Capt. Christian Berry, commander of Company B.



The training included MOUT offensive and defense operations, conducting an urban attack, area security, CWMD search and analysis, and embedded integration between U.S. and ROK forces.



To maximize partnership, one U.S. Army platoon was attached to each of two ROKA companies and two ROKA platoons were attached to Company B. These combined formations worked together to seize notional enemy targets and exploit notional weapons of mass destruction.



Company B’s executive officer, U.S. Army 1st Lt. William Porter, expanded on the educational benefits of CWMD training.



“We learned a lot working with our partners,” said Porter. “In terms of interoperability, using our translators effectively, integrating different weapons systems, and overall executing an interesting mission set that we haven’t done in the past with the Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction training.”



These combined training exercises continue to strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, ensuring both nations remain ready to face evolving security challenges in the region.

