Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: U.S. and ROK troops reinforce bonds through bridge construction

Photo By Sgt. Scott Sparks | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridging Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses the Namhan River in a Stryker vehicle on a completed Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) during a wet-gap crossing training exercise during Ulchi Freedom Shield in Yeoju-si Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The IRB allows forces to maneuver across rivers, lakes, or other water obstacles. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

YEOJU-SI GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea— U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) armies joined forces to conduct wet-gap crossing training as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise Aug. 27, 2025.



Throughout the multi-day and multiple-event exercise, U.S. and ROK troops have conducted training simultaneously and jointly.



Lt. Col. Sang Urn Park, the 312th Wet Gap Battalion commander, says the training was possible through collaboration.



“Today’s ROK-U.S. river crossing exercise was carried out on the firm foundation of the ironclad ROK-U.S. Alliance and military partnership,” Park said. “Through this exercise, both nations enhanced their river-crossing operational capabilities, improved the combined command and control system, and maximized the effectiveness of the first-ever combined maintenance training.”



According to U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Connor McGuiggan, a platoon leader with 814th Multi-Role Bridging Company (MRBC), 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, the wet-gap training between the ROKA 312th Wet Gap Battalion and the 11th Engineer Battalion has been one of the largest-scale events within the exercise in terms of manpower, equipment and logistics.



“Essentially, we take floating pieces of bridge, put them on our trucks, drop them into the water and then we assemble them with our boats,” said McGuiggan. “We’re building the bridge like building blocks all the way across the river and then we hold it in place with our boats.”



Before bridge construction began, U.S. Army engineers prepared the terrain for the operation by grading the road to create a level surface. Then the U.S. and ROK Soldiers worked to construct the floating bridge by bringing their equipment to the water. The ROK Army uses a KM3 Amphibious Bridging Vehicle that is driven into the water and expands into a bridge piece. The U.S. brought their Improved Ribbon Bridge into the water and connected it to the KM3. After the bridge connected opposite river banks, the armies had a maneuver force cross from one side to the other.



McGuiggan explains the logistical challenges of planning an exercise of this scale.



“In addition to the amount of manpower needed to transport equipment and put it all together, one of the hardest aspects of planning this training was the sheer amount of different pieces of equipment it takes to make this type of operation happen,” said McGuiggan.“We have to do very specific maintenance for all those pieces of equipment.”



Park says the operation highlights the interoperability between ROK and U.S. forces.



“This became a highly valuable experience, providing us with confidence that under any operation and environment, the ROK and U.S. forces can successfully conduct a perfect river-crossing operation, connecting both ends of the river with seamless cooperation between ROK and U.S. troops,” said Park.



U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Sanders, 814th MRBC commander, says there were lessons learned on both sides.



“We got to learn from the ROK Army and we taught them our tactical procedures like how we maneuver on the water, and the training makes us quicker and more efficient,” said Sanders. “When we are working in a contingent environment, we’ll be better trained and ready to go.”



ROKA Capt. Hyo Sang Kim, commander of the Mechanized Wet Gap Company, shares similar sentiments.



“This training is important because in wartime, ROK and U.S. forces must be able to operate as one team without prior rehearsal,” said Kim. “Furthermore, it provides each Soldier with an opportunity to recognize the significance of our alliance and to appreciate the value of our partnership.”