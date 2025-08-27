Yama Sakura 89: Celebrating Unity with a US-Japan-Australian Cultural Exchange

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 1st (Australian) Division...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) attend a cultural exchange during Exercise Yama Sakura 89 on JGSDF Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 23rd, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ITAMI, Japan — Yama Sakura 89, an annual part of the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Operation Pathways, brings together members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), the Australian Army, and the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division, from Aug. 26-31.



Prior to kick-starting the training exercise, the nations held cultural exchanges, coming together to share elements of national culture and history, overall strengthening their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region not just on a strategic level, but also on a personal one.



“This is a valuable opportunity for our partners to see us outside of a high-pressure work environment. It allows us to relax, get to know each other better, and recognize the many similarities we share,” said Warrant Officer 1 Anthony Letts, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division.



The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) launched its cultural exchange with a vibrant event held August 22nd and 23rd, featuring a dynamic mix of activities. Members enjoyed captivating musical performances by the JGSDF drum and brass band, and immersed themselves in traditional Japanese arts like kendama, origami, and calligraphy. The festival atmosphere continued with carnival games such as balloon fishing and shooting galleries. A stunning cosplay showcase featured traditional attire, including samurai and ninja costumes, alongside a demonstration of the art of drawing the sword. To complete the experience, attendees sampled a delicious array of Japanese cuisine, including popular street food like Takoyaki and Yakisoba, accompanied by a variety of food and drink options.



“These cultural events help build friendship between our countries,” said 1st Lt. Takatsugu, a JGSDF member.



As part of the cultural exchange, the Australian Army showcased the iconic slouch hat and the rich history and symbolism behind it. This hat, developed in the late 19th century, features a practical design with a broad brim for sun and rain protection. Its distinctive upturned side, originally designed for rifle clearance, has become a powerful symbol of Australian military identity, tradition, and service.



“These events improve our interoperability and foster a positive working relationship with our partners,” said Lance Corporal, Nicholas Wolfe, an Australian Army member.



"It was a pleasure to spend time with our partners in a relaxed setting and share aspects of our respective cultures,” said Letts. "They demonstrated their sword fighting techniques, and I even had the opportunity to try writing my name in Japanese. It was far more challenging than I anticipated, requiring considerable skill.”



Cultural exchanges are crucial not only for military strategy, but also for building trust and understanding between nations. These interactions foster personal connections, strengthen partnerships, and improve operational effectiveness. Ultimately, they contribute to a more secure and collaborative global environment by promoting genuine understanding and respect.