Bridging More than a River

YEOJU-SI GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea—U.S. and Korean Army soldiers are building bridges, in more ways than one. Engineer Soldiers in the U.S. and Republic of Korea armies worked together to span gaps and enhance teamwork during bridge-building training.



“It’s a huge success for us when we watch a maneuver element cross our bridge and get to do their part in the fight,” said Sgt. 1st Class Richard Judd, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) in the Republic of Korea (ROK).



“By studying and integrating each other’s systems, we are linking the equipment of both nations to enable maneuver forces from the ROK and the U.S. to successfully cross the river,” said Capt. Hyo Sang Kim, commander of the ROK Mechanized Wet-gap Company.



While speed, maneuverability, and lethality are the immediate goals of the crossing, the benefits of combined bridging go far deeper.



“I love being on the water with the troops,” said Judd. “Watching everybody work as a team, watching them grow and develop – that's what’s gratifying to me.”



In Korea, teamwork extends to relationships among ROK and U.S. soldiers, where the 814th works with the ROK Mechanized Wet-gap Company. They performed a successful crossing on Aug 27 during Ulchi Freedom Shield, an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953.



“Teamwork is critical in operations like this,” said Sgt. Maj. Sean Graham, the senior enlisted engineer in the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. “We work continuously with our ROK partner forces in order to accomplish the mission, whatever it is. We can't do it alone and they can't do it alone.”



Graham has been an engineer for over 20 years.



Spc. Dajeong Lee has only been an engineer Soldier for four months, and is already loving it. She is a 12-C, bridge crewmember, responsible for helping assemble bridges.



“It feels amazing to be a Soldier wearing this uniform,” she said. “I feel really kind of excited to see all the Korean Soldiers working with us.”



For Lee, the connection runs deep. She was born in Pyeongtaek and moved to the United States ten years ago. Last year she enlisted in the U.S. Army, and after her advanced individual training was stationed with the 814th at Camp Humphreys, Korea.



“It’s also an honor to be part of this combined training. It’s just amazing, incredible to see both working really hard together. I love to see that,” she said.



Combined training is critical for bridging tasks because of their complexity.



“This is the hardest thing the Army does,” said Judd. “There are so many planning factors that go into it because it's a division-level asset and you're incorporating a multitude of different job specialities.”



The cooperation among Korean and American soldiers begins long before the field event and is continuous, according to Graham.



“At the division level we work side by side with the ROK Army. From the highest levels of leadership all the way down to the lowest soldiers we're working hand in hand,” he said.



“All factors have to come together perfectly for this to work. The Soldiers have to train for extended periods of time to be able to do their portion,” said Graham. “Everyone has a specific role and if anyone is not doing their job then the crossing won't work.”



“This training demonstrated that both sides can effectively operate each other’s equipment and conduct missions without obstacles,” said Kim. “And it reinforced the mutual trust and confidence between ROK and U.S. forces.”