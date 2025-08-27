UFS 25 concludes, reinforcing readiness and deterrence

Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2d Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division shakes hands with a Republic of Korea soldier assigned to the ROK 312th Wet Gap Battalion, ROK 7th Engineer Brigade, during combined wet gap crossing training as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield near Yeoju, South Korea, Aug 27, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, PYEONGTAEK, South Korea — The United States and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance’s defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations’ homelands.



Conducted Aug. 18-28, UFS25 featured combined joint all-domain operations across land, sea, air, space, cyber, and information environments. The exercise incorporated lessons learned from recent conflicts and tested allied forces under realistic threat scenarios. As with all professional military training, this annual defensive exercise ensured the U.S.-ROK Alliance remains prepared to meet evolving security challenges. The Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission conducted third-party observations of the exercise to assess the defensive nature of the training.



UFS25 was more than a military exercise. It integrated the ROK government, civil agencies, and first responders into planning and execution, focusing on crisis management, noncombatant evacuation operations, and civilian protection. This whole-of-government approach underscored the Alliance’s commitment to both readiness and the safety of the Korean people.



United Nations Command facilitated multinational contributions, with several member states providing personnel to UFS25. Their participation reinforced the global commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and demonstrated the enduring value of multinational interoperability under the Armistice framework.



Component Contributions



Eighth Army, as the ground component, executed extensive combined training across ranges and operations centers throughout the peninsula to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness with Republic of Korea Armed Forces units. During UFS25, Eighth Army and its major subordinate commands led a series of key exercises, including a combined wet gap crossing, sustainment training with ROKA logistics units, employment of aviation assets, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army mobilization training, the Readiness Recovery Framework–Maritime Counter–Special Operations Forces exercise, and combined Korea Combat Training Center maneuvers. Mass casualty response drills and base defense exercises led by medical, fire department and force protection teams further enhanced the realism of training. These efforts underscored that the Eighth Army remains fully prepared to deter aggression and, if required, respond decisively in defense of the ROK.



Seventh Air Force and the ROK Air Force carried out an intensive series of live-fly operations across the Peninsula, completing thousands of sorties. The training emphasized key mission areas such as combat air patrols, close air support, and air interdiction, while integrating advanced fifth-generation fighter platforms. These demanding scenarios sharpened communication, coordination, and the combined airpower readiness of both forces.



Space Forces-Korea, in partnership with the ROKAF Space Operations Group, validated its ability to deliver combined space effects in support of Korean theater operations. Establishing a Combined Joint Space Operations Center, the unit integrated allied capabilities to improve space domain awareness, detection, and warning, significantly enhancing decision-making for the Combined Forces Command.



Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea worked with U.S. 7th Fleet and ROK Fleet to enhance combined maritime operations. Training emphasized maritime security, amphibious readiness, and integrated naval-air operations, ensuring allied naval forces remain capable of protecting sea lanes and reinforcing deterrence.



Marines from U.S. Marine Corps’ III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea joined the ROK Marine Corps to establish the Combined Marine Component Command during UFS25. Their participation reinforced amphibious readiness, command and control integration, and combined maneuver capabilities.



As the U.S. Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of service, the ROK-U.S. Alliance continues to embody the strength of shared sacrifice and the enduring pursuit of peace.



Special Operations Command Korea joined with ROK Special Operations Forces to train in both command post and field environments. Their combined training included rehearsals for counter-weapons of mass destruction missions, direct-action raids, and special reconnaissance tasks, strengthening allied SOF interoperability and crisis response capabilities.



UFS25 reaffirms the Alliance’s role as the linchpin for regional peace and security and is conducted in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty and in support of the Armistice Agreement. By emphasizing defense, interoperability, and whole-of-government crisis management, the exercise highlights the Alliance’s ironclad commitment to defending the Republic of Korea and maintaining stability across Northeast Asia.