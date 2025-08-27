Wolf Pack conducts Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea- The Wolf Pack has concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, a combined, joint, all-domain training exercise Aug. 18 – 28, 2025.



UFS25 is an annual defense-focused exercise that highlights the U.S. ironclad commitment to the alliance by building a robust defense posture to defend the people of ROK against a spectrum of security threats.



“Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 is vital to strengthening our ability to respond quickly and decisively to any threat,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “By training with our allies in a realistic, combined environment, we enhance our readiness, sharpen our capabilities and ensure we stand prepared to safeguard regional stability.”



This exercise integrated all domains – ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements – and focused on enhancing readiness and response capabilities through rigorous training and realistic combat simulations.



Members of the 8th Fighter Wing integrated follow-on forces into the combined defense system in order to defend security on the peninsula.



“Exercises like this strengthen the bond between our forces and ensure we are fully prepared to meet any challenge together,” said Chief Master Sgt. Amanda “Wolf Chief” Aaron, 8th FW command chief. “Training alongside and integrating with our follow-on forces gives us the opportunity to build trust, share expertise and demonstrate our commitment to defending the region as one team.”



UFS25 reinforced the combined defense posture and strengthened interoperability across the Korean peninsula. With scenarios ranging from simulated inflight combat operations to base-wide medical response, the Wolf Pack proved its ability to integrate seamlessly with allies in defense of the Republic of Korea.



“The Wolf Pack performed well throughout UFS and demonstrated their skills and continuous dedication to the mission,” said Wolf. “Our success in this exercise not only showcases our readiness, but also strengthens the U.S. and ROK alliance to ensure security, freedom and prosperity for the U.S., our allies and partners.”

