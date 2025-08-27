Team Minot Connects with Community on Future of Sentinel ICBM

MINOT, N.D. — Air Force officials from Air Force Global Strike Command and Minot Air Force Base conducted a public town hall on August 26, 2025 at Minot State University to discuss details with the community on the transition process from the Minuteman III to the new Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.



The event educated residents, civic leaders, and local workforce members regarding major features of the Sentinel program, such as future developments, economic benefits and infrastructure construction. Officials also spoke to and fielded questions from those in attendance about the program's budget scenario and future contracting opportunities.



“The Sentinel program isn’t just vital to Minot, North Dakota, it’s critical to our entire nation,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “The presence of Air Force Global Strike Command here tonight underscores just how essential Minot is to global defense.”



Minot Air Force Base is one of three primary U.S. bases set for modernization under Air Force Global Strike Command. Additionally, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming and Malmstrom AFB, Montana will also see the current Minuteman III systems upgraded, including missile silos, launch control centers, and other support facilities.



While speaking to the town hall attendees about the need to modernize our ICBM infrastructure, Maj. Gen. Colin Connor, ICBM Site Activation Task Force director, thanked the community for their unrivaled support to the base and its mission.



“The community builds the missile, the Air Force operates it,” said Connor. “The Minot community supports us like no other.”



Air Force officials, elected leaders, and local civic leaders at the town hall meeting emphasized transparency and community involvement as the massive defense project moves ahead.



Amid these discussions, leaders also highlighted the unwavering commitment of the service members who continue to carry out the Minuteman III mission on the ground.



“Our Airmen are out there executing the mission, rain or shine,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jimmy Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing commander. “They stand ready so that our national leaders can be confident: if the time ever comes, we are prepared to deliver.”



Site Activation Task Force Detachment 12 commander introduced himself as the person on the ground in Minot charged with making the Sentinel program a success here.



“The Site Activation Task Force is here, it's here to stay and it’s here to get the job done,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Conover, Sentinel ICBM Site Activation Task Force Detachment 12 commander. “It’s going to remain here until they take the last Minuteman off alert and they put Sentinel in the hole.”



Conover mentioned the desire for an open line of communication and provided contact cards to those in attendance to reach out to him with any questions and concerns regarding the Sentinel program.



Conover stated that he aims to ensure project success while keeping the public informed through open communication.



Members of the public can contact the Sentinel Hotline by email at AFGSC.Sentinel.Hotline@us.af.mil or by phone at (701) 723-6853.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 18:18 Story ID: 546701 Location: MINOT, US Hometown: MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Minot Connects with Community on Future of Sentinel ICBM, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.