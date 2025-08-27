Airmen Showcase Rapid Response in Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – In a dynamic display of readiness and coordination, the 921st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, and the 359th Inland Cargo Transfer Company from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, united for Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield August 18-24, 2025.

The rigorous training operation tested the units' ability to establish a fully operational forward base in an austere environment, simulating real-world deployment scenarios critical for humanitarian and combat missions.

The 921st CRS, known as the Dragons, specializes in rapidly transforming undeveloped sites into functional airfields. During the exercise, they set up air traffic control systems, established communications, and secured the perimeter within hours. Meanwhile, the 359th ICTC brought expertise in cargo management, ensuring seamless handling and distribution of supplies. Together, the units converted the remote airfield into a hub capable of processing personnel and equipment under simulated high-pressure conditions.

Lt. Col. Ryan Strength, commander of the 921st CRS, lauded the Airmen's performance. "This exercise proves our Airmen can deliver humanitarian relief or tactical support anywhere, anytime, bringing hope and strength to those in need."

Over five days, the joint team faced challenges designed to mirror real-world complexities. The 921st CRS established a command post and erected temporary shelters. Shortly after arriving, they worked with the 359th ICTC to manage the receipt, sorting, and forwarding of over 300 aircraft pallets of simulated cargo. Airmen navigated harsh terrain and fluctuating weather, testing their adaptability. The exercise also included scenarios requiring rapid response to simulated security threats, ensuring both units could maintain operational tempo under stress. The 921st's security forces, integrated with the 359th's logistics expertise, demonstrated seamless coordination, enabling the base to function as a critical node for mission success.

Master Sgt. Blaytin Southerly, logistics flight chief for the 921st CRS, highlighted the importance of precision in their operations. "Our job is to keep the mission moving, no matter the chaos—Turbo Distribution showed we're ready to make the mission happen in any environment."

The exercise underscored the complementary strengths of the two units. The 921st CRS, with its rapid airfield stand-up capabilities, and the 359th ICTC, with its cargo-handling prowess, proved their readiness for global missions.

From disaster relief in remote regions to supporting combat operations, their ability to synchronize efforts ensures the Air Force can project power and aid efficiently. With its sparse infrastructure, Amedee Army Airfield provided the perfect proving ground for honing these skills.

Turbo Distribution 25-2 validated the units' operational readiness and fostered camaraderie and mutual respect. Airmen and Soldiers from both units shared knowledge, strengthening their ability to work as a cohesive team in future deployments. As global demands for rapid response grow, exercises like this ensure that the Air Force remains prepared to deliver, regardless of the mission.

