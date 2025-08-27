DLA Energy Intern Culbreth Wraps Up Year of Accomplishments, Exemplifying Agency's Talent Strategy

Susan Culbreth, a Pathways Internship Program participant and recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, has wrapped up a year of significant contributions to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Public Affairs office at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Culbreth's experience embodies DLA's strategic goals for talent development and mission readiness.



Culbreth, who earned a degree in Strategic Advertising with a minor in Spanish, joined DLA Energy in May 2024. She quickly became an integral part of the team.



"The DLA Energy public affairs team is undergoing transformation," said DLA Energy Public Affairs Specialist Ebony Gay. "With her fresh face and new ideas, Susan’s contributions have aided immensely in filling public affairs staffing gaps."



Throughout her internship, Culbreth authored 16 articles covering a wide range of topics, including workforce development initiatives, humanitarian operations, DLA Energy's 80th anniversary celebration, NATO fuel support operations, and Hurricane Milton disaster response efforts. Her work also appeared in LogPoints a monthly curated news roundup from the DLA Headquarters Public Affairs Office.



Ditu Kasuyi, Chief of the DLA Energy Acquisition Workforce Development Office, praised Culbreth’s adaptability and drive. "It was a privilege to work with Susan, a young professional who displayed an uncommon level of maturity, adaptability, and drive," Kasuyi said. "She began her internship in our policy office, where she performed at a high level from day one. As we spoke more, I learned about her strong communication skills, and we were able to realign her assignment to a role that would maximize those talents. What truly stood out was her commitment. She worked just as hard in her initial role, even though it wasn’t a perfect fit."

Culbreth's advertising background proved valuable in her public affairs work.



"Susan’s advertising background proved to be complementary to public affairs, where her skills enabled her to build rapport amongst the DLA Energy workforce to carry out various strategic communications assignments," Gay said.



In addition to her writing, Culbreth conducted approximately 45 professional interviews, demonstrating strong interpersonal skills and journalistic acumen while gathering information for compelling human-interest stories and organizational features. She also played a key role in supporting major organizational events, including DLA Energy's 80th Birthday celebration, Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, the DLA Energy commander’s Change of Command Ceremony, and the DLA Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium. Her responsibilities also included drafting 20 employee wide emails on behalf of the commander, contributing to organizational communication strategies and demonstrating proficiency in various writing formats and Department of Defense communication protocols.



Kasuyi noted how Culbreth's work aligned with DLA's strategic goals outlined in The Talent Blueprint, DLA’s mission driven strategic framework for advancing workforce modernization, strengthening organizational resilience, and mission aligned talent management.



“Susan’s Capstone presentation showed just how effectively she embodied DLA’s strategic goal to empower mission-ready talent from The Talent Blueprint," he said. "She balanced academic demands with increasingly complex projects that brought the DLA Energy mission to life, showcasing the value we deliver to the warfighter. Her work demonstrated that modern interns—when given meaningful assignments—can have a direct impact on mission execution. She didn’t just complete tasks; she helped tell our story, educate our stakeholders, and strengthen our brand as a trusted mission partner.”



Culbreth credits the internship with significantly enhancing her communication skills and preparing her for the workforce. "This internship taught me what it means to be a professional," Culbreth said. "I have grown in my ability to communicate, balance responsibilities and represent myself. Also, I feel much more confident in my abilities."



Reflecting on her experience, Culbreth shared one of her most memorable moments. "My favorite memory was the opportunity I had to attend the Circle of Excellence luncheon last summer with my supervisor, Ebony Gay," she said. "This luncheon honored those who took part in the Contracting Officer Mentorship Program. Gabby Earhardt (DLA Energy Acquisition Executive) and Susan Goodyear (DLA Finance senior executive) both gave inspiring speeches about the importance of leadership with DLA Energy and how we all can lead through change."



Culbreth is particularly proud of her article about the Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS) Program Board. "It was so interesting to learn about the CEPS role in NATO and how their work intersects with DLA Energy," she said. "At first, I was overwhelmed to write about something I had no previous knowledge on but researching it ended up being my favorite part."



Culbreth also praised Gay. "I owe my growth within the public affairs office to my supervisor, Ebony Gay. She is a wealth of knowledge, and it has been incredible to work alongside her," she said.



Kasuyi highlighted the strategic nature of the Pathways Internship Program. "The Pathways Program is a cornerstone in DLA Energy’s talent pipeline, directly supporting the people objective in the DLA People and Culture Plan and the strategic recruitment and succession planning priorities in The Talent Blueprint," he said. "It provides college students with the opportunity to contribute in real time to our mission while gaining experience in a supportive, high-trust environment."



He also emphasized the importance of aligning interns with roles that maximize their potential. "The key to a world-class talent management program—whether for seasoned employees or interns—is alignment," Kasuyi said. "As The Talent Blueprint emphasizes, aligning talent to mission-critical needs while fostering engagement creates “rocket fuel” for both the organization and the individual. Susan’s reassignment to public affairs is a textbook example of this principle in action. It strengthened our communication mission efforts while giving her an environment in which she could excel, directly supporting People and Culture Plan objectives for cultivating a motivated, high-performing workforce."



As Culbreth embarks on the next chapter of her career, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to DLA Energy's public affairs mission. "It's been an incredible experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a talented and dedicated team," she said.



Kasuyi concluded, "Susan’s journey is a clear example of how the Pathways Program advances DLA’s strategic human capital objectives. It demonstrates that when we invest in young professionals, align their capabilities with organizational needs, and give them meaningful work, we achieve a dual win: we strengthen mission readiness today and secure our future workforce."

