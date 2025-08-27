Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Patriot Day ceremony returns to veterans cemetery Sept. 11

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fort Knox will commemorate Patriot Day with its annual ceremony at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky on Sept. 11, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

    The ceremony will include remarks from Fort Knox senior leaders, a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps in honor of those who lost their lives during the events of 9/11. There will also be a ceremonial tolling of the Fort Knox Fire Station bell.

