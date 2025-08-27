Annual Patriot Day ceremony returns to veterans cemetery Sept. 11

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fort Knox will commemorate Patriot Day with its annual ceremony at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky on Sept. 11, beginning at 8:15 a.m.



The ceremony will include remarks from Fort Knox senior leaders, a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps in honor of those who lost their lives during the events of 9/11. There will also be a ceremonial tolling of the Fort Knox Fire Station bell.



