325th Fighter Wing leaders emphasize readiness during All Call

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Tyndall Air Force Base leaders emphasized combat readiness and rapid deployment capabilities during two 325th Fighter Wing All Calls Aug. 27, 2025, as the wing prepares for upcoming exercises and future deployments.



During the briefings, 325th FW commander Col. Christian Bergtholdt and command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Luke Lucas updated Team Tyndall on recent military operations, current mission priorities and upcoming exercises and quality-of-life improvements.



The leaders emphasized the importance of being lethal, agile and ready, and reminded Airmen that every role on the installation contributes to projecting combat airpower.



“Airpower is all of us,” Lucas said. “From issuing an ID card to generating aircraft, every role matters.”



Bergtholdt highlighted the importance of readiness, citing Air Force units that recently executed a rapid deployment overseas.



“Those wings were no different than us,” Bergtholdt said. “They received the call and within days had jets in theater. That’s exactly what we’re training for here at Tyndall.”



Exercises are currently planned for October and December 2025, followed by an Air Combat Command inspection next year.



“All of us need to approach each training event with urgency,” Bergtholdt said. “Every day counts, and every one of you matters to our success.”



Leaders also addressed hurricane preparedness, encouraging Airmen and families to finalize plans before storms develop. Installation updates included progress on road construction, the marina’s expected reopening in mid-October, and a new community commons with dining and recreation options projected to open early next year.

