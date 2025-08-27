Marines Engage Boston During Marine Week Boston 2025

Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Boston host a static display in the Boston...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Boston host a static display in the Boston Commons during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command share their traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. In celebration of 250 years of proud tradition, Marines around the world unite to honor their shared heritage - a legacy defined by honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker) see less | View Image Page

BOSTON — Marine Corps Recruiting Command made their mark during Marine Week Boston, held from August 20-25, 2025, as part of the nationwide celebration commemorating the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary.



During this weeklong celebration, MCRC took center stage in showcasing the Corps’ legacy, its purpose, and the remarkable people who bring it to life, engaging the Boston community and surrounding areas. Marines fanned out across the city, as well as neighboring towns like Randolph, Hudson, St. Lynn, and Brockton, connecting with the public through dynamic events, high-energy performances, and hands-on activities. From static displays to community workouts, Marine Recruiters successfully created awareness about opportunities for service in the United States Marine Corps.



“Throughout the week we engaged with local, state, and city officials, but most importantly, we engaged with Bostonians,” said Col. Jimmy J. Wilson, the commanding officer of the Special Marine Air Grand Task Force for Marine Week Boston. “We literally connected with tens of thousands of Bostonians. We shared our Marine Corps story, demonstrated our capabilities, and connected people to the local recruiting command so that we can build another 250 years of legacy.”



MCRC hosted Combat Fitness Tests (CFTs) at local high schools and set up static displays at some of Boston’s most iconic locations. One standout was the innovative aviation interactive display set up at Boston Commons, offering the public a chance to step into the world of Marine aviation. The culminating event of the week was the Recruiting Station Boston Poolee Function, an intense and immersive experience for the men and women who have enlisted and are waiting to ship to recruit training.



The high school CFTs were designed to physically challenge high school students while offering a taste of what physical training is like in the Marine Corps. These fitness challenges also provided an opportunity for Marines to engage with local students and provide insights about life in the Marine Corps.



“The team is pushing their limits for sure,” said Zac Attaway, the head coach of the Hudson High School football team. “With the help of the Marines and the way they present themselves the team is pushing themselves further than what they think they’re capable of.”



The aviation interactive display was one of the week's most engaging attractions. Situated in the heart of the Boston Commons, this hands-on experience gave the public a glimpse of Marine aviation’s cutting-edge technology and mission capabilities. Attendees interacted with various equipment, from flight simulators to displays showcasing Marine air operations.



The engagements and displays greatly supported recruiting by connecting the Corps directly with the community. These events not only highlighted the advanced technology and diverse roles within the Marine Corps but also created opportunities for Marine Recruiters to have meaningful conversations with potential recruits.



Marine Week Boston was not just an opportunity for the public to meet the Marines — it was also a celebration for those who call Boston home. For many, it was a chance to reconnect with the Corps and celebrate the achievements of Marines who had grown up in the city.



“Boston is home,” said Capt. Connor Flynn, the officer selection officer for RS Boston, 1st MCD. “We enjoy a long history of patriotism and service here; some of the Marine Officers I have recruited were younger people from my hometown of North Andover.”



Marine Week Boston was one of several events held across the country in 2025, all designed to engage the Nation and inspire the next generation of Marines. The weeklong celebration provided an intimate look at the people behind the uniform and gave a glimpse of the future leaders of the Marine Corps.



With more than 3,700 Marine recruiters nationwide, MCRC serves as the front line for talent acquisition, allowing the Marine Corps to continue its mission of excellence with the communities they serve.



As the Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of service, MCRC’s involvement in Marine Week reaffirms a simple but powerful truth: the strength of the Marine Corps lies in its people and the communities that support them.