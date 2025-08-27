Planning and Environmental Division leads the way for the Mobile District

Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District, Planning and Environmental Division’s...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District, Planning and Environmental Division’s Chief, Bailey Crane (center), and branch chiefs pose for a team photo at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, August 15, 2025. The Planning and Environmental Division is crucial to the District as it oversees all civil works projects in USACE. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – At the heart of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District lies a division driven by collaboration, innovation, and a deep commitment to public service – the Planning and Environmental Division.



From restoring critical ecosystems to supporting infrastructure development and coastal resiliency, the Division’s work spans complex, multidisciplinary projects across Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.



But what truly powers this impact isn’t just technical expertise – it’s the seamless teamwork between the Division’s diverse branches.



Whether it’s community planners, biologists, economists, or archaeologists, each member brings unique strengths to the table. Together, they form a cohesive unit where communication, coordination, and shared purpose transform challenges into sustainable solutions.



“The Planning and Environmental Division is responsible for analyzing, formulating, justifying, and documenting economically and environmentally sustainable projects for both civil works projects,” said Bailey Crane, Chief of the Planning and Environmental Division. “Each team delivers high-quality planning and environmental services throughout the District’s assigned areas.”



Some of the recent projects that the division has completed are the Claiborne and Millers Ferry Lock and Dam Fish Passage Study, Valley Creek Flood Risk Management Study, Sweetwater Creek Flood Risk Management Study, Okaloosa County, Florida Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, and the Selma, Alabama Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study.



A few of the current projects include the deepening and widening of Mobile Bay, which is nearing completion, and the Dauphin Island Causeway project. This beneficial use project utilizes dredged material from the Bay to build up areas along the Dauphin Island Causeway.



The division is also home to the Coastal Infrastructure Program, which works primarily on complex infrastructure projects along the Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Gulf Coast. Additionally, it houses the National Deep Draft Navigation Planning Center for Expertise, which provides economic expertise in evaluating federal interest in deepening all deep-draft ports in the country.



Mary Beth Sullivan, Mobile District’s Plan Formulation Branch chief, stated that the reason the division is so important to the District is that it is the source for most of the projects the District undertakes.



“All USACE Civil Works projects start in planning,” Sullivan said. “The plan formulation process and supporting economic analysis ensure smart decisions are made and justify spending federal funds for a project.”



Jennifer Jacobson, Environment and Resources Branch chief, said her team provides valuable information not only to the Planning and Environmental Division, but also to the District Commander.



“The Environment and Resource Branch oversees both inland and coastal environmental studies with responsibilities for managing and conducting investigations and involving environmental processes, ecology, water quality, sediment analysis, biological studies, and other matters related to environmental assessment and restoration. The branch serves as the technical advisor to the District engineer and other District elements on environmental matters.”



Crane said the secret to the success of the division is the cohesiveness of the branches and their ability to come together, work as a team, to accomplish the mission or to see a project through to completion.



“We are a staff of about 55 people,” Crane said. “We have community planners, biologists, economists, archaeologists, and civil engineers working in the division. The plan formulators are visionary thinkers. They’re excellent communicators and facilitators who ensure that every plan is grounded in both data and community needs. The Environment and Resources Branch ensures our projects are not only reasonable but also responsible, preserving natural resources, protecting ecosystems, and aligning with environmental standards.”



Another vital member of the division is Katie Roland, Military Planning and Environmental Compliance Branch chief, who ensures environmental compliance in military projects. The branch is also responsible for ensuring that military installations comply with applicable Federal, State and local environmental laws and regulations. This includes environmental protection policies and practices, operation and maintenance activities.



Crane said collaboration is key to the success of the division.



“Jenny, Mary Beth, and Katie are all integral to the success of the division,” Crane said. “In our USACE Planning and Environmental Division, the strong working relationship between our three managers and me is a key reason for our continued success. Each manager brings a distinct area of expertise to the table. Still, it’s their coordination, trust, and shared vision with leadership that truly makes the team effective.”