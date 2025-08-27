U.S. Air Force Reserve leaders strengthen ties with Philippine Air Force

Photo By Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright | Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright | Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, meets with Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, to discuss future collaboration in Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2025. Healy embarked on a multi-nation visit to the Philippines, Palau, and the Republic of Korea as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines (AFNS) -- A U.S. Air Force Reserve delegation, led by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, visited Manila to meet with Philippine Air Force leaders and discuss the Reserve Allies and Partners Program.



Known as RAPP, the program serves as the Air Force Reserve’s framework for international engagement. Its goals include promoting interoperability among air reserve forces, supporting allied nations in developing reserve capabilities, and fostering collaboration in areas of shared interest.



“RAPP is all about developing our Airmen toward the common goal of collective defense,” Healy said. “Through exercises like Resolute Force Pacific, Mobility Guardian, and Balikatan, our Reserve Airmen are demonstrating readiness while deepening vital partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, especially with partners like the Philippines.”



Air Force Reserve Airmen already play a vital role in the Indo-Pacific region, supporting recent Air Force Department Level Exercises. These exercises test joint and coalition readiness in dynamic, contested environments, with Reserve forces contributing specialized capabilities in contingency response, Agile Combat Employment, and strategic logistics alongside more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft across dozens of locations.



“Exercises are just one of many avenues of cooperation,” Healy said. “We are always flying, we are always exploring new ways of working together, and we are excited to support reserve forces in becoming strategic forces and combat multipliers.”



Plans are underway for a personnel exchange between the two countries next year, aimed at developing both noncommissioned and commissioned officers. With more than 67,000 personnel serving in both military and civilian roles, U.S. reservists bring a unique blend of experience and specialization.



“The intent of the program is to do reserve-to-reserve training,” said Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve. “The great thing about our reservists is they bring their military experience as well as their civilian experience.”



“Through RAPP we are deliberately and strategically increasing the quality and quantity of our international engagements,” said Healy. “This recent trip to the Pacific region is a very visible example of how we are already well underway, forging relationships that will mark significant forward momentum in international defense security cooperation.”