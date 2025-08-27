Army Opens new recruiting station in Santa Barbara Area

Residents of California’s Central Coast, specifically in the Santa Barbara area, will now find it easier to join the Army thanks to the opening of a new recruiting station in Goleta, CA.



Members of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, veterans groups and Central California Army Recruiting Battalion leaders cut the ribbon at a new Army recruiting station in Goleta, just north of Santa Barbara, during a ceremony Aug 21.



While the Army has a presence in the area, recruiters must come from Lompoc, 40 minutes to the North, to speak with those thinking about joining the Army.



“Opening an Army Recruiting Station in Goleta holds significant importance for the community on multiple levels. The presence of the Army fosters strong partnerships with local schools, youth programs, and public services, creating opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, and educational outreach,” says Gold Coast Army Recruiting Company Commander Cpt. Deshawn Johnson. Goleta falls under the Gold Coast Recruiting Company area of responsibility.



Along with acting as a resource and support hub for area veterans Johnson says the recruiting station will also contribute to the local economy.



“Recruiting stations contribute to local growth with Army Reserve jobs and college scholarships and also increase foot traffic for nearby businesses, encouraging community investment,” Johnson added.



Plans to open a station in Goleta have been in the works for over five years.



“It’s a very unique place. Goleta and Santa Barbara really do have a different culture than other towns and cities even just 20 minutes away. People here are willing to serve and this new station will make it easier to join,” says Central California Army Recruiting Battalion Operations Sergeant Major Kelli Ernst.



Ernst was the Gold Coast Recruiting Company First Sergeant several years ago.



“This is a super tight nit community and having our recruiters here all the time, living here and becoming a part of the community is going to lead to Army enlistments,” added Ernst.



The Goleta Army Recruiting Station has three full-time recruiters providing career opportunities for those looking for some adventure and want to serve their nation.



If you are interested in finding out if a career in the Army or Army Reserve is right for you, stop by a local recruiting station or visit go army.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 14:43 Story ID: 546667 Location: GOLETA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Opens new recruiting station in Santa Barbara Area, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.