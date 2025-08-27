DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa transfers authority to DLA Energy Japan

On June 18, 2025, in a ceremony at the Crow’s Nest Club at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Knutson transferred authority of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa to U.S. Air Force Maj. Dominic Baker who commands DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Japan.



The ceremony commemorated a strategic realignment of the DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa mission underneath DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Japan. The existing Okinawa operation will not change but will now fall under the responsibility of the current ‘Japan’ commander. Eventually, a civilian director will manage the Okinawa mission under the leadership of the DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Japan commander.



"Maj. Knutson's leadership at DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa has been exemplary, particularly during challenging periods of natural disasters and operational demands. His proactive approach, innovative solutions, and dedication to the mission have significantly strengthened energy resilience in the region and set a high bar for future leaders," said the DLA Energy Commander Rear Adm. George Bresnihan.



“In the two years I was a part of this team, we provided over 120 million gallons of aviation and maritime fuel to the warfighter; powering more than 10,000 U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps sorties and 220 maritime vessels to ensure U.S. and allied power projection and security across the entire Indo-Pacific theater,” said Knutson.



During Knutson’s tenure at DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa, the island faced back-to-back typhoons resulting in record rainfall. He led a joint, cross-island effort to restore the damaged fuel pipeline, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and enabling a record-breaking 8-million-gallon fuel push to Kadena Air Base in 48 hours. This earned his team a DLA Director's Strategic Goals Award and he received a Joint Commendation Award. Knutson also oversaw the restoration of the primary fuel receiving system and the backup system. These efforts garnered a second DLA Director's Strategic Goals Award. Furthermore, he established an island-wide spill-response work group, co-authoring a Memorandum of Agreement and integrating all services into joint spill response exercises to improve environmental safety.



“Kevin, you set high standards, and your team met the challenge,” said Navy Capt. Patrick Brown, Commander, DLA Indo-Pacific, who presided over the ceremony. “Your professionalism, focus on priorities, and strategic vision have elevated this organization and its support to our military services. You have every reason to be proud—and your family should share that pride.”



Baker has served as the DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Japan commander in Yokota for nine months and has a strong background logistics readiness.



“Dominic, your deep understanding of this dynamic theater’s evolving challenges and opportunities makes you well-postured to lead the DLA Energy Okinawa team,” said Brown. “Each command is unique, and I’m excited to see how you take on this additional responsibility.”



DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa is the only overseas Defense Fuel Support Point directly operated by the Defense Logistics Agency. Its mission blends tactical efficiency— providing fuel support to all DoD activities on the island. It ensures quality, consistency, and reliability in every facet of fuel distribution.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:49 Story ID: 546666 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Okinawa transfers authority to DLA Energy Japan, by Kathryn Pegram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.